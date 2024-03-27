 Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment: Here's how you can check status in 4 steps - Hindustan Times
Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment: Here's how you can check status in 4 steps

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 11:41 AM IST

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment: If you have applied for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO, you can check the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment: The share allotment of Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO will be finalised today (March 27). Those who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The IPO was subscribed 12.21 times on day 3. Those who have been allotted the shares will see them credited to their demat accounts on March 28 and the refund process will also start on the same day. The listing date of the IPO is fixed on April 1 on NSE SME.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment: The IPO is worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.80 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 30,00,000 equity shares with a face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: How to check allotment status?

If you have applied for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO, you can check the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Follow these steps for the same:

  1. Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
  2. Select "Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO " in company name section.
  3. Choose 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number and fill details.
  4. Click on ‘Search’ and then the allotment status can be seen.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO GMP

The grey market premium is +3 that indicates that the shares of the company were trading at a premium of 3 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com. This implies that considering the upper end of the price band, the estimated listing price of Vishwas Agri Seeds is 89 apiece- 3.49% more than the IPO price of 86.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO details

The IPO is worth 25.80 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 30,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. But there is no offer-for-sale component in the IPO. The company will use the net proceeds from the IPO for additional working capital needs, general corporate purposes and capital expenditures. Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO while the market maker is Sunflower Broking.

