Vodafone Idea FPO allotment finalised: Here's how you can check status, latest GMP

Vodafone Idea FPO: The share allotment for Vodafone Idea FPO has been finalised. Investors who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status in the registrar portal which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Vodafone Idea FPO opened for subscription on April 18 and closed on April 22. The subscription status on the last day was 6.36 times and qualified institutional buyers subscribed 19.3 times of the part allotted to them. Vodafone Idea FPO: Vodafone Idea FPO opened for subscription on April 18 and closed on April 22.(AP)

Vodafone Idea FPO allotment: You can find out if you have been allocated the shares and how many shares have been allotted in the IPO allocation status. For those who did not get shares, the company will start the refund procedure on April 24.

Vodafone Idea FPO listing: The listing date is scheduled for April 25.

How to check Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status on registrar site

Go to the Link Intime India Private Ltd. website. Select the FPO from the dropbox menu. Select either the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No. Select the application type and choose between ASBA and non-ASBA. Add the details for the mode and complete the captcha. Click on Submit to see the allotment status.

How to check Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status on BSE

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website. Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'. Choose the FPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'. Enter PAN or application number and click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity. Click on the 'Submit' button.

How to check Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status on NSE

Visit NSE's official website. Select the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website and register with PAN. Enter user name, password, and captcha code. The FPO allotment status will appear on the new page that will open.

Vodafone Idea FPO GMP

The grey market premium is ₹2.20 which means that the fresh shares being issued under the FPO are likely be listed at ₹13.20, as per investorgain.com.