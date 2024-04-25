Vodafone Idea FPO share price opens with 7.27% premium at ₹11.80 apiece on NSE
Apr 25, 2024 11:33 AM IST
Vodafone Idea FPO: On BSE, Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at ₹12 apiece which is up 9% than the issue price.
Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at ₹11.80 per share on NSE on April 25. This is 7.27% higher than the issue price of ₹11. On BSE, Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at ₹12 apiece which is up 9% than the issue price.
Vodafone Idea IPO began subscription on April 18 and ended on April 22. The final offering price for each share was determined to be ₹11—the upper endof the price band of ₹10-11.
