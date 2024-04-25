 Vodafone Idea FPO share price opens with 7.27% premium at ₹11.80 apiece on NSE - Hindustan Times
Vodafone Idea FPO share price opens with 7.27% premium at 11.80 apiece on NSE

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 11:33 AM IST

Vodafone Idea FPO: On BSE, Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at ₹12 apiece which is up 9% than the issue price.

Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at 11.80 per share on NSE on April 25. This is 7.27% higher than the issue price of 11. On BSE, Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at 12 apiece which is up 9% than the issue price.

Vodafone Idea FPO: On BSE, Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 apiece.(AP)
Vodafone Idea FPO: On BSE, Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at 12 apiece.(AP)

Vodafone Idea IPO began subscription on April 18 and ended on April 22. The final offering price for each share was determined to be 11—the upper endof the price band of 10-11.

    HT News Desk

News / Business / Vodafone Idea FPO share price opens with 7.27% premium at 11.80 apiece on NSE
