Vodafone Idea FPO share price opens with 7.27% premium at 11.80 apiece on NSE

Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at ₹11.80 per share on NSE on April 25. This is 7.27% higher than the issue price of ₹11. On BSE, Vodafone Idea FPO share price opened at ₹12 apiece which is up 9% than the issue price.

Vodafone Idea IPO began subscription on April 18 and ended on April 22. The final offering price for each share was determined to be ₹11—the upper endof the price band of ₹10-11.