Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs in 3 years as new CEO seeks ‘simpler’ organisation

AFP |
May 16, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Announcing the layoffs, CEO Margherita Della Valle said in a statement, “to consistently deliver, Vodafone must change.”

British mobile phone giant Vodafone on Tuesday said it planned to axe 11,000 jobs over the next three years as new chief executive Margherita Della Valle seeks a "simpler" organisation.

Pedestrians pass a Vodafone Group Plc store in Hove, UK, on Monday.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians pass a Vodafone Group Plc store in Hove, UK, on Monday.(Bloomberg)

"Our performance has not been good enough. To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change," Della Valle said in a statement.

jobs vodafone
