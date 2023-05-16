Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs in 3 years as new CEO seeks ‘simpler’ organisation
AFP |
May 16, 2023 12:11 PM IST
British mobile phone giant Vodafone on Tuesday said it planned to axe 11,000 jobs over the next three years as new chief executive Margherita Della Valle seeks a "simpler" organisation.
"Our performance has not been good enough. To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change," Della Valle said in a statement.