 Vodafone reports 2% rise in annual profit after stronger final quarter - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vodafone reports 2% rise in annual profit after stronger final quarter

Reuters |
May 14, 2024 01:15 PM IST

VODAFONE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX):UPDATE 2-Vodafone reports 2% rise in annual profit after stronger final quarter

*

Vodafone reports 2% rise in annual profit after stronger final quarter
Vodafone reports 2% rise in annual profit after stronger final quarter

Core earnings rise 2.2%, meeting market forecasts

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

*

Free cash flow beats expectations at 2.6 billion euros

*

All markets return to growth after Spanish, Italian exits

*

Shares rise 3.5%

*

*

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, - Vodafone reported on Tuesday a 2.2% rise in organic earnings for 2024, meeting market forecasts, after it returned to top-line growth in the final quarter helped by gains in Britain and Germany.

Germany is the group's biggest market and Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle said Vodafone was delivering growth in all of its markets across Europe after her decision to sell its struggling operations in Spain and Italy, and was growing across Africa as well.

Shares in Vodafone, which have fallen 22% in the last 12 months, rose 3.5% in early deals to 72.5 pence.

The British company posted core earnings of 11.02 billion euros , in line with forecasts, and adjusted free cash flow of 2.60 billion euros, ahead of market expectations of 2.44 billion euros for the year to end-March.

When it announced the Italian deal in March, Vodafone said it would halve its dividend to 4.5 euro cents a share for the year that started in April, reflecting the lower cash flow from its smaller footprint, and buy back shares worth 4 billion euros.

On Tuesday it said it expected core earnings this year to be broadly flat at around 11 billion euros, while free cash flow would be at least 2.4 billion euros, slightly ahead of current market forecasts.

Germany returned to growth with service revenue increasing by 0.2% for the full year and 0.6% for the fourth quarter, the company said, but adjusted core earnings dropped by 5.8% due to higher energy and other inflationary costs.

"Much more still needs to be done in the year ahead," Della Valle said.

"We will step up investment in our customer experience, improve our underlying performance in Germany and accelerate our momentum in Business, whilst also continuing to simplify our operations."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Vodafone reports 2% rise in annual profit after stronger final quarter

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On