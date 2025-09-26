Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Waaree Energies in focus as US initiates probe for evading solar tariffs that apply on China

    Waaree Energies’ share price has more than doubled since listing in October 2024 “on an optimistic outlook for India’s renewable energy sector”.

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 9:16 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The United States is investigating whether Waaree Energies Ltd., India’s largest solar panel maker, is in violation of solar tariffs imposed on China and other Southeast Asian countries.

    Waaree Energies is India's largest manufacturer of solar panels and related equipment. (Representational Image/AFP)
    Waaree Energies is India's largest manufacturer of solar panels and related equipment. (Representational Image/AFP)

    The US Customs and Border Protection has started a formal investigation into Waaree Energies and Waaree Solar Americas and imposed interim measures on “reasonable suspicion” on duty evasion, according to a public notice obtained by Bloomberg.

    That, after the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee alleged that Waaree Energies was mislabeling solar cells that originated in China as coming from India to avoid tariffs on Chinese solar products.

    “Indian solar products have been among the lowest prices in the market, and now we know why that’s possible: by using Chinese cells and not paying the duties that apply to them,” Tim Brightbill, the group's attorney, said in a statement.

    Waaree didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Waaree Energies is in the business of manufacturing solar products—panels, modules, PV cells and inverters, etc.—so much so that it’s already the largest renewables company in India. The company’s share price has doubled in less than a year since listing on an optimistic outlook for India’s renewables sector amid steep US tariffs on other parts of the economy.

    US imports of solar panels from India have surged in the last two years after the Commerce Department imposed punitive tariffs on solar products from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand. Tariffs on Chinese solar panels have been in effect for more than a decade.

    To be sure, US solar manufacturers have been calling for higher tariffs on imported photovoltaic equipment that they say is being unfairly subsidised and dumped into their market. In August, the US Commerce Department launched a new probe on modules from Indonesia, Laos and India after US makers filed a complaint.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Waaree Energies In Focus As US Initiates Probe For Evading Solar Tariffs That Apply On China
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes