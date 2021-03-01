IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Wall Street set to learn how tough Biden’s watchdogs will be
Wall Street could soon find itself subject to lots more investigations launched by the CFPB, which was created to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats argue spurred the 2008 financial crisis.(via AP)
Wall Street could soon find itself subject to lots more investigations launched by the CFPB, which was created to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats argue spurred the 2008 financial crisis.(via AP)
business

Wall Street set to learn how tough Biden’s watchdogs will be

Gary Gensler, whom the White House has tapped to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are likely to win confirmation, lawmakers and financial executives say.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:15 PM IST

President Joe Biden’s plans for a new era of tough Wall Street oversight will take center stage this week when two of his top regulator picks face questions from Senate Banking Committee members at a Tuesday hearing.

Gary Gensler, whom the White House has tapped to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are likely to win confirmation, lawmakers and financial executives say. Yet their strong support from progressive Democrats means they’re certain to get pointed questions from Republican senators about their plans to crack down on businesses.

The wild rally in GameStop Corp., the explosion of blank-check companies and apps -- like Robinhood Markets’ platform -- that have prompted millions of novice investors to start trading are sure to be focuses. The biggest banks, hedge funds and private equity firms are also likely to be spotlighted, particularly after four years of rule cutting under former President Donald Trump.

Gensler, 63, is well known on Wall Street after leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration and making a fortune decades earlier at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chopra, a 39-year-old Federal Trade Commission member who helped Senator Elizabeth Warren set up the CFPB, would run an agency that Democrats want reinvigorated to protect consumers from abuses involving credit cards, mortgages and high-interest loans. Republicans would prefer it remain in the slumber that defined the bureau in the Trump era.

“There remains a sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats on the role of the CFPB in financial regulation,” said Andrew Olmem, National Economic Council deputy director in the Trump administration who is now a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm. “This is a very important nomination because a new director can significantly shift the direction of the CFPB.”

Gensler, who has been been teaching at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, indicated in his prepared testimony that he planned to examine whether SEC rules have kept pace with advancements in technology. “I believe financial technology can be a powerful force for good -- but only if we continue to harness the core values of the SEC in service of investors, issuers, and the public,” he said.

Chopra signaled he would focus on the economic impact of coronavirus, which he said has left millions of Americans’ finances “in ruin.” “Experts expect distress across a number of consumer credit markets, including an avalanche of loan defaults and auto repossessions,” he said.

What follows is a breakdown of policy topics that Gensler and Chopra will confront at the hearing -- and, if confirmed, in their jobs:

Retail Investors

The popularity of commission-free trading -- spearheaded by Robinhood -- has forced regulators to grapple with new questions. Top among them is “gamification” and the proliferation of apps that make investing fun but that critics claim inappropriately hook consumers with nudges and prompts to keep them trading. Determining whether and how to respond is something Gensler will have to grapple with. The issue could also fall under the purview of Chopra and the CFPB.

The GameStop frenzy has prompted additional regulatory concerns, including whether unsophisticated investors should be able to so freely engage in risky trading involving options. Bubbles, too, will be on senators’ minds. A number think the SEC should do something about the eye-popping rise of unregulated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Another potential target is special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS, which are essentially corporate shells that issue shares before investors even know what their money is being used for.

Market Structure

The GameStop saga has made lawmakers wake up to the inner-workings of the stock market. Practices like off-exchange trading and Robinhood and other brokers selling their customers’ orders to so-called market makers like Citadel Securities are getting unprecedented attention on Capitol Hill.

Short-selling has also come under fire after it emerged that hedge funds making bearish bets had borrowed more than 100% of GameStop’s outstanding shares. In the face of all that complexity, lawmakers will want to know how Gensler plans to ensure that markets are fair for average Americans.

Private Equity

Among the Banking Committee Democrats who have most relished going after private equity are Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Warren of Massachusetts.

Warren introduced the “Stop Wall Street Looting Act” in 2019 calling for new rules for buyout firms, and she made the industry’s treatment of workers a centerpiece of her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign. She and Brown have said they will continue to press the issue and have ideas for how Gensler can use the SEC to add new oversight. Giving impetus to their plans is a successful push by private-equity firms during the Trump administration to be included as an investment option in corporate retirement saving plans.

Enforcement

Wall Street could soon find itself subject to lots more investigations launched by the CFPB, which was created to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats argue spurred the 2008 financial crisis. Beyond big banks, the agency under Chopra may also focus on payday lenders, student loan providers and on issues tied to the retail trading boom.

At the SEC, wielding the agency’s powers to probe and sanction companies is where Gensler can make his biggest impact. A high-profile case against a major bank or hedge fund can ripple through the finance industry, deterring other firms from engaging in similar conduct. During the Trump era, busting Wall Street titans was rarely a priority, something progressives expect Gensler to change quickly.

Crypto

Bitcoin has skyrocketed more than 400% in the past year and Coinbase, a trading platform used by millions American, is on the cusp of one of the biggest initial public offerings in years. Yet, despite all the buzz, cryptocurrencies are still a big question mark for Wall Street. Industry backers say that an impediment to broad adoption is a clear legal framework and a lack of regulatory clarity from the SEC.It’ll probably fall largely on Gensler to determine how to regulate the industry. Thorny topics he will likely have to deal with include whether to approve a crypto based exchange-traded fund, and how aggressively to pursue a high-profile lawsuit the SEC filed last year against Ripple Labs Inc. for allegedly misleading investors by selling more than $1 billion of virtual tokens without registering them with the regulator.

Climate Change

Progressives want Biden’s financial regulators to play a crucial role in addressing climate change, including by pressing companies to reveal more about how global warming affects their bottom lines. Democrats also want industry watchdogs to combat inequality by implementing policies that narrow social and economic gaps.

At Tuesday’s hearing, such objectives are expected to get lots of attention from Republicans, who argue that securities laws and corporate disclosures should not be used to push what they consider to be political agendas.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wall street joe biden
Close
All three telecom operators — Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd — which submitted earnest money deposits took part in the auction.(Bloomberg. Representative image)
All three telecom operators — Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd — which submitted earnest money deposits took part in the auction.(Bloomberg. Representative image)
business

Telcos place bids worth 77,000 crores for 4G spectrum

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The department of telecommunications (DoT) aims to raise at least 3.92 trillion in the auction of 2,308.8 MHz of spectrum. The auction will continue on Tuesday, the minister told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is both the first woman and the first African to serve as the WTO's director-general.(via Reuters)
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is both the first woman and the first African to serve as the WTO's director-general.(via Reuters)
business

New WTO chief pushes for vaccine access, fisheries deal

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask and doled out welcoming elbow bumps as she took up her job at WTO headquarters on the banks of Lake Geneva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ISM said its index of national factory activity rebounded to a reading of 60.8 last month from 58.7 in January. That was the highest level since February 2018.(via AP. Representative image)
The ISM said its index of national factory activity rebounded to a reading of 60.8 last month from 58.7 in January. That was the highest level since February 2018.(via AP. Representative image)
business

US manufacturing activity hits three-year high; cost pressures accelerating

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The acceleration reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday was despite a global semiconductor chip shortage, which has hurt production at automobile plants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eighteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.(PTI)
Eighteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.(PTI)
business

Centre releases 1.04 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The ministry on Monday released the 18th weekly instalment of 4,000 crore to 23 states and 3 Union territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister said not only this, the electronic toll collection is set to boost royalty by 10,000 crore per annum.
The minister said not only this, the electronic toll collection is set to boost royalty by 10,000 crore per annum.
business

Mandatory FASTag to help save 20k crore per annum on fuel: Nitin Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:26 PM IST
To improve green plantation cover beside highways, e-tagging of plants will be done, Gadkari added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said that by sponsoring advertisement boards in front of mobile shops, companies have violated advertisement rules.(Shankar narayan/ HT Photo)
Officials said that by sponsoring advertisement boards in front of mobile shops, companies have violated advertisement rules.(Shankar narayan/ HT Photo)
business

Mobile retailers write to PM Modi for Amazon probe

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:46 PM IST
AIMRA urged the government to "suspend all Amazon activities in India" until there is an investigation into the company's practices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The collection is, however, lower than the record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.
The collection is, however, lower than the record 1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.
business

GST collections rise 7 pc to 1.13 lakh crore in February

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The gross GST revenue collected in February 2021 is 1,13,143 crore, of which CGST is 21,092 crore, SGST is 27,273 crore, IGST is 55,253 crore (including 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 9,525 crore (including 660 crore collected on import of goods).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
business

A taper tantrum around 2024 polls could be Modi govt’s biggest economic trial

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:17 PM IST
While most of the economic analysis around the pandemic’s impact on the Indian economy has focused on domestic factors, there is merit in looking at the impact of a near-certain economic disruption to the Indian economy in the next few years
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
business

Spectrum auction begins, 5G not included: All you need to know about bidding

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Here is what all you need to know about the much-awaited auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Abolition of GST annual audit requirement could save up to 30K crore annually

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Budget proposes removing the mandatory requirement of getting the accounts audited and reconciliation statement submitted by specified professionals, such as chartered accountants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets. Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
business

Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:56 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19 and a low of 73.76.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.mint(MINT_PRINT)
While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex surges 750 points to end trading at 49,850; Nifty closes above 14,750

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.88 per cent lower at USD 65.39 per barrel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
business

India’s biggest oil retailers are focusing on rural revival

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • The increasing economic importance of India’s hinterlands is influencing business expansion plans and accelerating a trend of more service stations being opened in the countryside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP