 Warren Buffett reveals the mystery company he’s invested billions in: What we know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Warren Buffett reveals the mystery company he’s invested billions in: What we know

ByMallika Soni
May 16, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Berkshire revealed that it had acquired nearly 26 million shares of Chubb which are approximately $6.7 billion. What we know

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it has a major stake in the insurance company Chubb. The company has hid the investment since last year. Berkshire revealed that it had acquired nearly 26 million shares of Chubb which are approximately $6.7 billion. The company was building the stake and requested “confidential treatment” from the SEC in previous filings, it said. Chubb is an insurance business which operates in 54 countries. The company made headlines in March after it underwrote former US president Donald Trump’s nearly $92 million appeal bond in defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll’s.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed a $6.7 billion investment in fellow insurer Chubb.(AP)
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed a $6.7 billion investment in fellow insurer Chubb.(AP)

Read more: Warren Buffett on investing in India, US inflation and markets: Top takeaways

Following the announcement, Warren Buffet's stock in Chubb jumped by more than 8%. His company also has subsidiaries like iInsurance companies Geico, National Indemnity and General Re.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In February this year, Berkshire disclosed that it sold off 10 million shares of Apple. Although Apple remains Berkshire’s largest investment. Berkshire also sold 80 million shares of printer company HP in 2023, reducing its holdings by 78%.

Read more: Warren Buffett thinks AI is a nuclear weapons ‘genie’ that can’t go back in bottle: ‘Makes me nervous’

CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said in a note to investors that Chubb is now one of the 10 biggest holdings in Berkshire's portfolio. Cathy Seifert wrote, “We can’t speculate whether Berkshire would pursue an outright acquisition of CB, but we note their business mixes are highly complementary."

Read more: Elon Musk says ‘obvious move’ for Warren Buffett is to invest in Tesla

This comes as Warren Buffett reflected on Indian stock market and said, "I am sure there are loads of opportunities in countries like India. The question, however, is whether we have any advantage or insights into those businesses in India, or any contacts that will make possible transactions that Berkshire would like to participate in. That is something a more energetic management at Berkshire could pursue.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Warren Buffett reveals the mystery company he’s invested billions in: What we know

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On