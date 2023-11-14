WeWork founder living in lavish new Miami home despite bankruptcy plea: Report

WeWork, an office space-sharing company, filed for bankruptcy in the United States last week, facing ongoing challenges in the aftermath of its unsuccessful initial public offering in 2019 and the pandemic which struck later. Despite the company's financial difficulties, attention has been drawn to its founder, Adam Neumann, and his lavish lifestyle, a New York Post report points out. Founder of WeWork Adam Neumann(Reuters)

Following his inability to lead the company through a successful initial public offering in 2019, Adam Neumann, the American-Israeli entrepreneur, faced expulsion. Despite his setback, he received a substantial payout, allowing him to reside in a luxurious new residence in Florida as he works on establishing his new venture.

At 44 years old, Adam Neumann maintains a net worth of $1.7 billion and possesses substantial real estate holdings. Currently, he is enjoying a lavish lifestyle in a $40 million mansion with his wife Rebekah and their six children. In 2021, Neumann acquired two properties through an off-market transaction, spending a total of $44 million. “The deal included two parcels of land spanning 50,000 square feet — where Neumann planned to build a 14,500 sq ft mansion for his family — as well as 360 feet of waterfront and multiple slips in a marina,” the report by New York Post said.

The property which was undergoing construction now serves as the full-time residence for Neumann and his family. This expansive mansion offers stunning waterfront views, luxurious amenities, and extravagant features.

According to The Post, Neumann is also a close friend of American businessman and former Senior Advisor to the US President Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump. The couple is also noted for their significant involvement in the Jewish community.

Over the recent years, Neumann has dedicated his attention to his latest startup, Flow. The venture secured a $350 million investment from the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, led by prominent investors Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, thereby attaining a valuation of $1 billion in August 2022—this valuation was achieved even before commencing operations.

It's worth noting that Neumann established WeWork in 2010, and by 2019, the company had reached a valuation of $47 billion. Following his departure, substantial wealth was amassed as WeWork geared up for another public offering, this time through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). In 2021, reports indicate that SoftBank paid Neumann $480 million for half of his remaining WeWork stock as part of the SPAC process. Despite having relinquished a managerial role years prior, it is estimated that Mr. Neumann garnered over $770 million in cash solely from the 2021 SPAC proceedings.

