IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / WhatsApp defers new policy on info sharing
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
business

WhatsApp defers new policy on info sharing

WhatsApp cancelled its February 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service, involving sharing data with Facebook servers. The platform said it would instead “go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.”
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:38 PM IST

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp announced that it has postponed its planned privacy update, which will give users more time to review the policy and accept the terms of its proposed data sharing with Facebook.

“We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

WhatsApp cancelled its February 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service, involving sharing data with Facebook servers.

The platform said it would instead “go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.”

In a blog post it wrote,”WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages. It’s why we don’t keep logs of who everyone’s messaging or calling. We also can’t see your shared location and we don’t share your contacts with Facebook.”

“With these updates, none of that is changing. Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and it’s important people are aware of these services. This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook,” it added.

“We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15,” it further added.

Reassuring people on these concerns, the company said, “WhatsApp helped bring end-to-end encryption to people across the world and we are committed to defending this security technology now and in the future. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us and to so many who have helped spread facts and stop rumors. We will continue to put everything we have into making WhatsApp the best way to communicate privately.”

WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.

That sparked global outcries and a rush of new users to competitor private messaging apps including Telegram and Signal.

Facebook has been rolling out business tools on WhatsApp over the past year as it moves to boost revenue from higher-growth units like WhatsApp and Instagram while knitting together e-commerce infrastructure across the company.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp data privacy law
app
Close
e-paper
A Deliveroo food delivery scooter drives through a deserted Place Saint Pierre in the city of Toulouse.(AP)
A Deliveroo food delivery scooter drives through a deserted Place Saint Pierre in the city of Toulouse.(AP)
business

UK's Deliveroo raises $180 million from investors, valued at $7 billion

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Deliveroo operates across 12 countries, mostly in western Europe but also in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. It did not state how much each investor had contributed in the latest funding round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.(REUTERS)
business

WhatsApp defers new policy on info sharing

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:38 PM IST
WhatsApp cancelled its February 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service, involving sharing data with Facebook servers. The platform said it would instead “go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bitcoin sculpture made from scrap metal is installed outside the BitCluster cryptocurrency mining farm in Norilsk, Russia.(Bloomberg)
A bitcoin sculpture made from scrap metal is installed outside the BitCluster cryptocurrency mining farm in Norilsk, Russia.(Bloomberg)
business

Bitcoin swings undermine CFO case for converting cash to cryptocurrency

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Chief financial officers, not generally known as a risk-loving bunch, watched Bitcoin sink more than 25% in a 24-hour period starting Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jimmy Tata, the chief credit officer, sold 1,400 shares of the bank held by him in what the lender termed as an "inadvertent trade".(Reuters)
Jimmy Tata, the chief credit officer, sold 1,400 shares of the bank held by him in what the lender termed as an "inadvertent trade".(Reuters)
business

HDFC Bank penalises its executive for inadvertently selling shares

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:01 PM IST
The panel has determined that there was a violation of the Bank's Code and PIT Regulations and imposed a penalty of 10.20 lakh on Tata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(Reuters)
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(Reuters)
business

Adani Group rebuts allegations, says no loan to it turned NPA

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:43 PM IST
The ports-to-energy conglomerate said it has built stellar infrastructure assets in the nation adopting prudent corporate governance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mumbai-headquartered startup filed initial public offering documents with India’s market regulator on Friday.(AFP/For Representational Purposes Only)
The Mumbai-headquartered startup filed initial public offering documents with India’s market regulator on Friday.(AFP/For Representational Purposes Only)
business

Billionaire Jhunjhunwala-backed game startup Nazara starts India's tech IPO rush

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • Founded by gamer Nitish Mittersain in 2000, when he was a college undergrad, Nazara is among the firms that have benefited from a global boom in smartphone gaming that began even before the pandemic drove millions online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das also said that the current COVID-19 pandemic-related shock will place greater pressure on the balance sheets of banks in terms of non-performing assets, leading to erosion of capital.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das also said that the current COVID-19 pandemic-related shock will place greater pressure on the balance sheets of banks in terms of non-performing assets, leading to erosion of capital.
business

RBI policies helped ease severity of economic impact of Covid-19: RBI Guv

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:50 PM IST
With the principal objective during the pandemic to support economic activity, Das said, "looking back, it is evident that our policies have helped in easing the severity of the economic impact of the pandemic".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das also said that the current COVID-19 pandemic-related shock will place greater pressure on the balance sheets of banks in terms of non-performing assets, leading to erosion of capital.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das also said that the current COVID-19 pandemic-related shock will place greater pressure on the balance sheets of banks in terms of non-performing assets, leading to erosion of capital.
business

Open to examine proposal on bad banks: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Talking about the governance reforms Das said integrity and quality of governance are keys to good health and robustness of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media conference, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media conference, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
business

Need to support economic revival, financial stability: RBI Governor

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:23 PM IST
The regulated entities on their part need to strengthen their internal defences to identify emerging risks early and manage them effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media conference, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media conference, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
business

Emerging markets need reserves as shock buffers, says RBI governor Das

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:03 PM IST
India’s rupee was Asia’s worst performer last year, as the central bank countered relentless foreign investment inflows with dollar purchases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nomura said that in sync with the ongoing growth upcycle, the economy will enter a Goldilocks period in the coming months as inflation continues to moderate.(AP)
Nomura said that in sync with the ongoing growth upcycle, the economy will enter a Goldilocks period in the coming months as inflation continues to moderate.(AP)
business

Virus fears return to haunt markets

By Nasrin Sultana, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:56 AM IST
The BSE Sensex fell 549.49 points, or 1.11%, to 49,034.67, while the Nifty shed 161.90 points to 14,433.70. Shares in other Asia-Pacific regions were mostly lower. South Korea’s Kospi fell the most at 2.03%, while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.62% and the Topix index 0.89%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s third-largest software services company by revenue posted a profit of Rs.3,982 crore in the three months ended December 31, a 26.7% increase from the previous quarter,(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)
India’s third-largest software services company by revenue posted a profit of Rs.3,982 crore in the three months ended December 31, a 26.7% increase from the previous quarter,(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)
business

HCL Tech Dec qtr profit jumps 27% to Rs.3,982 crore

By Nandita Mathur, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The strong performance prompted HCL Tech to lift its revenue forecast for the March quarter. It expects revenue during the quarter to grow 2-3% in constant currency terms, up from its previous estimate of 1.5-2.5%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imports expanded 7.56% last month, the first time in 10 months, while exports grew 0.14%—leaving a trade deficit of $15.44 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.(Bloomberg)
Imports expanded 7.56% last month, the first time in 10 months, while exports grew 0.14%—leaving a trade deficit of $15.44 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.(Bloomberg)
business

India’s trade deficit at 25-month high in Dec

By HT Correspondent | Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:33 AM IST
India’s merchandise trade had been weakening even before the pandemic hit the economy and external demand. Since March 2020, both exports and imports started declining in high double digits, even temporarily leading to a trade surplus in June for the first time in 18 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Refunds issued are received within 20-45 days from the date of completion of processing of ITR by the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC).(HT FILE PHOTO )
Refunds issued are received within 20-45 days from the date of completion of processing of ITR by the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC).(HT FILE PHOTO )
business

How to check income tax refund status online. Read here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • Income tax refund (ITR) status can be checked on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website as well as on the income tax department’s e-filing site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. industry operated at 74.5per cent of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9per cent in February.(Representative image)
U.S. industry operated at 74.5per cent of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9per cent in February.(Representative image)
business

US industrial production jumps 1.6 per cent in December

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The December gain in industrial output followed a 0.5per cent increase in November and a 1 per cent increase in October, the Federal Reserve reported Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP