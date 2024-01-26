Who will get free home in redeveloped Dharavi? Adani to start key survey in February

A company hired by Gautam Adani will start collecting data and biometrics of 10 lakh residents of Mumbai's Dharavi slum from February, as part of the redevelopment project. File photo: A general view of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, August 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo(REUTERS)

This survey is key in determining the eligibility of Dharavi residents to receive free houses in the redeveloped area. The redevelopment project of the 640-acre Dharavi slum, one of Asia's largest slums, has been secured by the Adani Group in collaboration with the Maharashtra government.

Who is eligible for a free home in redeveloped Dharavi?

Only residents who have been residing in Dharavi before the year 2000 will qualify for free housing.

With the last survey conducted 15 years ago, there are concerns that around 700,000 ineligible residents may face relocation from Dharavi, potentially resulting in lost livelihoods or higher rent payments, the report added.

The Adani-led firm will employ a door-to-door survey using questionnaires to collect information on Dharavi occupants, including details about their residential or commercial use of the premises, ownership proofs, and biometric data.

“Teams will go to each and every house ... biometric data will be collected,” said S.V.R. Srinivas, the head of the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority overseeing the project.

"The objective is that all eligible people should get houses and no ineligible people should get an undue advantage," he added.

'Survey would complete in nine months'

The survey will be conducted in two phases, starting with a pilot phase involving a few hundred residents within three to four weeks. The complete survey is expected to span nine months.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Authority will determine the final eligibility of residents eligible for free homes or relocation. Additional staff will be recruited soon to manage both the survey and the overall project, Srinivas said.