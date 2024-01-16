close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Adani promises houses in ‘Navi Dharavi’ for ineligible Dharavi residents

Adani promises houses in ‘Navi Dharavi’ for ineligible Dharavi residents

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jan 16, 2024 01:18 AM IST

Adani Group's Dharavi Redevelopment Project will provide 350 sq ft tenements to Dharavi residents before January 1, 2000, for free.

Mumbai: The Adani Group promoted Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) will provide tenements measuring 350 square feet to all residents of Dharavi who lived there prior to the cut-off date of January 1, 2000 free of cost. Residents who moved into the slum settlement later and are not eligible for rehabilitation will be accommodated in proposed ‘Navi Dharavi’ colonies, and the developer will conduct a fresh survey to identify beneficiaries, DRPPL said in a statement.

Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, is seen on Friday, May 5, 2023. The neighborhood receives municipal water from outside spigots for a few hours each morning. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) (AP)
Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, is seen on Friday, May 5, 2023. The neighborhood receives municipal water from outside spigots for a few hours each morning. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) (AP)

DRPPL said the tenements meant for eligible residents would be 17% larger than in other slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai. Since 2018, eligible slum dwellers are entitled to tenements measuring 300 square feet. Each tenement will include an in-built kitchen and toilet, while the residential complexes would include community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries and daycare centres for children, said the company.

DRPPL also claimed that ineligible residents would be accommodated in ‘Navi Dharavis’ under the state government’s proposed affordable rental housing policy, but did not provide any details regarding the location of these new colonies, saying it would be decided based on land availability. The colonies will have facilities on par with the redeveloped Dharavi including economic opportunities, futuristic education, vocational training and advanced healthcare facilities, the company said.

