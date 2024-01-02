Who is Hafeez Contractor, architect hired by Adani Group for Dharavi Redevelopment Project?

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group won the contract for the mega industrial project for the redevelopment of Dharavi last year, and has roped in three city planners, including Hafeez Contractor, reported PTI on Monday. Hafeez Contractor will lead the designing of the Dharavi slum project.

Hafeez Contractor, along with the other city planners, will be presenting a draft redevelopment plan for Mumbai's Dharavi, which is considered to be the largest slum area of Asia. Meanwhile, Adani Group will be investing ₹21,000 crore in the first phase of the project.

In a statement, Adani Group revealed that it has roped in world famous architect Hafeez Contractor, design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold as city and infrastructure planners for the project.

Who is architect Hafeez Contractor?

Hafeez Contractor is one of the most renowned architects of India, and is the man behind designing some of the most iconic buildings in India. Contractor has designed several skyscrapers in India, primarily in Mumbai.

Some of the most significant contributions of Hafeez Contractor is the Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, and the Infosys headquarters in Bengaluru. The architect also designed skyscrapers The Imperial and The 42 in Mumbai and Kolkata, two of the tallest buildings in India.

Contractor also designed 23 Marina in Dubai, which was once the world's tallest residential budling, eventually dethroned by 432 Park Avenue in New York.

Apart from tall skyscrapers, Contractor also designed the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, which is the home stadium for the Mumbai Indians cricket team. He also designed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport, and the official residence of the chief minister of Telangana.

Hafeez Contractor was on boarded by the Adani Group because of his renowned architectural style and his expertise in city planning, especially in slum areas. The architect is known for his work on social housing and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects in Mumbai.

The consortium of the three city planners will be led by Hafeez Contractor. Adani Group will also seek consultation from experts from Singapore, said the company in their statement.