Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why Tata Motors share price fell by nearly 6% today

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2025 03:14 PM IST

Tata Motors share price fell nearly 6%, with the intraday low so far being ₹613.20.

The shares of Tata Motors fell by around 6% on Friday after global brokerage firm CLSA removed the stock from its high conviction outperform list.

A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters file photo)
A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters file photo)

The CLSA had added Tata Motors to the list only about two months back.

Also Read: Elon Musk's DOGE cuts 216,670 federal jobs in March, third-highest monthly total since 1989: Report

At 1:30pm, Tata Motors shares were trading at 614.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This was a drop of 5.98% or 39.10 from the previous close.

The stock's intraday low so far is 613.20, while the high was 650.95.

At the same time, it was also the stock which fell the third-most on the Nifty Auto Index, which as a whole, had dropped by 2.46%, reaching 20,642.90.

Also Read: Indian startups need to focus on tech, not grocery delivery and ice creams: Piyush Goyal

It followed Samvardhana Motherson International which was down by 7.41%, trading at 119.39, and Bharat Forge, which was down by 6.42%, trading at 1,045.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

CLSA also downgraded Tata Motors back to a regular “outperform” rating. It also cut its price target by 18%, from 930 to 765, according to an India Today report.

One of the reasons why CLSA might have downgraded the automaker is due to a drop in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales, with the company stating that the US tariffs which came into effect recently as well as the discontinuation of some Jaguar models, could lead to a 14% drop in JLR’s sales in the financial year 2025-26, according to the report.

Also Read: Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway sails through tariff-fueled selloff largely unscathed

CLSA also expects Tata Motors' margins to drop to 7% in 2026-27, compared to the 9% it is expected to achieve this year, and it has also lowered its estimate for JLR’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) for the financial year 2026.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Why Tata Motors share price fell by nearly 6% today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On