Wobble Personal Audio Ropes in Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Its Brand Ambassador

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 23: Indkal Technologies has officially announced its partnership with Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana for the launch of their latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) products. Khurrana will spearhead the campaign named "#TimeToWobble," which not only celebrates an energetic and fast-paced lifestyle but also recognizes the uniqueness of each individual's preferred way to wobble.

The highlight of this collaboration is the Wobble TWS, priced at starting ₹1199, available in classic black and white colors, and offered in four distinct models. Notably, the Wobble True Wireless 'Beans' earbuds feature a 12mm driver unit, ensuring an impressive 35 hours of playback on a single charge. These earbuds come equipped with ultra-low latency mode, Bluetooth version 5.3 with instant Fast Pair functionality, and intuitive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) & Dynamic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

The Wobble TWS lineup is enhanced with the Dynamic Audio Tuning (DAT) Chip for superior audio processing and a user-friendly voice control feature. The 3D virtual surround sound experience is crafted to be powerful and immersive. Moreover, the earbuds boast an IP55 rating, guaranteeing resistance against water and dust.

Emphasizing ease of use, the Wobble Beans feature intuitive touch controls for music and call management. The TWS also supports fast charging, enabling users to enjoy 100 minutes of music playback with just a 15-minute charge. All these exceptional features are elegantly packaged within a sleek and portable frame, establishing the Wobble TWS as a versatile and advanced choice in the market. The collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana and the #TimeToWobble campaign underscores a commitment to promoting an active and dynamic lifestyle through this innovative product.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies said, "This partnership with Ayushmann is thrilling as Wobble's personality has a lot of similarities to what Ayushmann means as an actor, dancer, singer, fitness aficionado, family man and much more. Wobble represents a fast-paced, active and fun lifestyle on a day-to-day basis, which could be activities like sports, running, yoga, dancing, singing etc. It's a celebration of all things that make us move and keep us going, from the hustle of getting to the office in the morning to finishing our day and enjoying a show on TV before sleeping and everything in between. Ayushmann is such a strong symbol of that lifestyle of an individual whose Wobble has turned him into a self-made superstar who is multifaceted and relatable for so many Indians."

Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership - "Celebrating the launch of Wobble TWS is a moment of excitement for me. Wobble embodies the rhythm of life and the spirit of innovation, much like the diverse beats of India. As a brand ambassador, I look forward to inspiring individuals to embrace their unique 'Wobble' symbolizing the freedom to move to their own rhythm in this dynamic world."

#TimeToWobble campaign celebrates the spirit of new-age India, who are redefining norms. Wobble is designed for trendsetters and innovators. Ayushmann's free-spirited and millennial persona aligns perfectly with the ethos of Wobble TWS. Through this partnership, we aim to make a strong presence in the earbud market and bolster our position in wearables.

The Wobble TWS earbuds combine cutting-edge innovation, seamless connectivity, and unparalleled audio performance. They are available for purchase on leading retail sites since early December.

