 World food price index falls in February for seventh straight month - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / World food price index falls in February for seventh straight month

World food price index falls in February for seventh straight month

Reuters |
Mar 08, 2024 02:55 PM IST

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index tracks the most globally traded food commodities.

The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in February for a seventh consecutive month as lower prices for all major cereals more than offset the rising price of sugar and meat.

Delegates deliver their speeches during the launch of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.(AP)
Delegates deliver their speeches during the launch of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.(AP)

Read more: Goldman Sachs says it will exit Japan transaction banking

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 117.3 points in February, down from a revised 118.2 points the previous month, the agency said on Friday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: OpenAI executives thought Sam Altman created toxic environment: ‘His manipulative behaviour…’

The February reading was the lowest since February 2021.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On