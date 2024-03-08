World food price index falls in February for seventh straight month
Reuters |
Mar 08, 2024 02:55 PM IST
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index tracks the most globally traded food commodities.
The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in February for a seventh consecutive month as lower prices for all major cereals more than offset the rising price of sugar and meat.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 117.3 points in February, down from a revised 118.2 points the previous month, the agency said on Friday.
The February reading was the lowest since February 2021.
