 Goldman Sachs says it will exit Japan transaction banking - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Goldman Sachs says it will exit Japan transaction banking

Goldman Sachs says it will exit Japan transaction banking

Reuters |
Mar 08, 2024 02:06 PM IST

The financial group will close Goldman Sachs Bank USA Tokyo Branch, whose sole purpose was to support transaction banking in Japan.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday it will exit transaction banking in Japan.

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen.(Reuters)
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen.(Reuters)

Read more: OpenAI executives thought Sam Altman created toxic environment: ‘His manipulative behaviour…’

The financial group will close Goldman Sachs Bank USA Tokyo Branch, whose sole purpose was to support transaction banking in Japan, it said in an emailed statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: BlackRock appoints Maheshwar Nataraj to lead private credit in India

"While remaining focused on growing transaction banking as a strategic priority, we are stepping back from building out this business here in Japan," Goldman Sachs said.

The exit was first reported by Bloomberg News on Friday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On