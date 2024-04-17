World's 1st AI beauty pageant is here. Prettiest bot to get this much cash prize
The pageant will feature Fanvue, which is a subscription-based platform hosting virtual models as the World AI Creator Awards’s (WAICA) partner.
The world’s first Artificial Intelligence Beauty Pageant is to be held where artificial models and influencers will be competing head-to-head with each other for a cash prize worth $20,000. The pageant will feature Fanvue, which is a subscription-based platform hosting virtual models as the World AI Creator Awards’s (WAICA) partner. These models will be judged on several parameters including the technical skills that went into creating them, their social media following, their command online.
As per rules of the contest, "Miss AI welcomes creations produced from any type of generator, whether it's DeepAI, Midjourney or your own tool."
A release by WAICA also suggested that these models will be assessed based on their fan interaction rates, audience growth rate, and platform usage.
They will be judged by a panel of four judges, which includes two AI-generated judges: Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, with over 300,000 and 250,000 Instagram followers respectively. The other two judges are: Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author, and Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and PR adviser.
The winner will be announced on 10th May and will be rewarded with a cash prize of $5,000, along with a promotion on the Fanvue platform. A public relations (PR) support worth more than $5,000 will also be given. The models securing second, and third positions will also be given prizes. An online award ceremony will take place later at the end of the month.
