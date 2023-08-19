News / Business / X to get rid of ability to block accounts: Elon Musk

X to get rid of ability to block accounts: Elon Musk

Bloomberg |
Aug 19, 2023 06:02 AM IST

Twitter, now called X, will remove the ability to block accounts, according to owner Elon Musk. Blocking will still be possible for direct messages.

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will remove the ability for users to block other accounts, owner Elon Musk said in a post Friday.

People will still be able to mute other accounts, which means they won’t see that user’s posts. (Twitter/@Elonmusk)
People will still be able to mute other accounts, which means they won’t see that user’s posts. (Twitter/@Elonmusk)

Musk, who acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion and has set about overhauling the social media site, said blocking will still be possible for direct messages, but that it would be deleted as a “feature.”

Blocking has been a popular safety tool that helps users protect themselves from unwelcome interactions on X. It ensures that blocked accounts won’t see your posts — and that their posts won’t show up in your feed. The blocked account also can’t direct-message you.

People will still be able to mute other accounts, which means they won’t see that user’s posts. But a muted account can see the person’s posts, respond to them and repost them to their own followers with commentary. Muted accounts also can still send direct messages.

Since he acquired the platform, Musk has rolled back safety policies that Twitter had in place. He’s also fired content moderators and reinstated formerly banned users who broke previous rules. Advertisers have left the platform, contributing to a 50% drop in ad revenue.

In response to criticism about how the changes have affected the platform’s safety, X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has said “more than 99% of content users and advertisers see on Twitter is healthy.” She hasn’t disclosed what defines “healthy” or how the company calculates that measurement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out