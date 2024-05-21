 You can soon clear unread messages soon on WhatsApp: How to enable the option - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

You can soon clear unread messages soon on WhatsApp: How to enable the option

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 21, 2024 01:38 PM IST

With the new feature, users can start fresh with each app launch and there will be no clutter of unread message counts.

WhatsApp will reportedly allow users to manage notifications for new messages better. The update was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.11.13 available on the Google Play Store, WA Beta Info reported. Using the feature, users will be able to manage their incoming messages more effectively as you will be able to reset notification count each time the app is opened.

WhatsApp is developing a new update which will allow users to manage incoming messages better. Check details below (AFP)
WhatsApp is developing a new update which will allow users to manage incoming messages better. Check details below (AFP)

Read more: WhatsApp Channels update: New channels list in the works; check benefits

This means that users can start fresh with each app launch and there will be no clutter of unread message counts.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What could the new feature have?

Read more: Dell founder Michael Dell makes this prediction on AI PCs for 2025

WA Beta Info reported that the new feature will allow users to toggle an option to clear unread message counts. Therefore, every time you open WhatsApp, existing unread message notifications will be reset to zero reducing the visual clutter of unread messages.

Read more: Jensen Huang says he does not know how he started Nvidia: Wouldn’t do it again

This feature will be helpful for those who receive a high volume of messages, especially from active group chats as using the feature you can prioritise new messages and manage conversations efficiently.

Earlier WhatsApp started rolling out the Chat Filters option which helps users manage their conversations as the chats are now split into All, Unread and Groups.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / You can soon clear unread messages soon on WhatsApp: How to enable the option

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On