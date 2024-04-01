 Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 10:39 AM IST

The company announced that the restaurant has been removed from its platform, as per a report.

Food delivery app Zomato removed the restaurant from its platform after a tragic incident in Patiala in which a young girl passed away after consuming her own ordered birthday cake. The company announced that the restaurant has been removed from its platform, as per a report in Business Today. The company also barred the restaurant owner from operating any entities on Zomato in the future, it added.

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website.(Reuters)
The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website.(Reuters)

Read more: Three employees of bakery that supplied birthday cake held after Patiala girl’s death

The young girl reportedly passed away after consuming a birthday cake ordered from a restaurant named ‘Cake Kanha’. The cake, which was consumed by other members of the family, also made them unwell, reports claimed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A Zomato spokesperson said as per Business Today, “We are heartbroken and deeply shaken up by the recent tragic incident that happened in Patiala. As soon as we learnt about the incident, which is now under police investigation, we immediately delisted the restaurant from the Zomato platform. We have also debarred the restaurant owner from operating any entity on Zomato. We are extending our complete support to the law enforcement agencies in the matter.”

Read more: Stock market today| Sensex, Nifty hit record high on first day of FY25: 3 key factors behind rally

Following the incident, police lodged a case under Sections 273 (selling harmful food or drink) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read more: April Fool's Day joke! What people thought when Google changed Gmail 20 years ago

Reports also claimed that there was no physical address listed for ‘Cake Kanha’, as per the order's bill copy which resulted in the police suspecting that the operation might be a cloud kitchen. Another receipt showed billing from Amritsar, not Patiala, pointing out to a major discrepancy.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On