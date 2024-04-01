Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala

Food delivery app Zomato removed the restaurant from its platform after a tragic incident in Patiala in which a young girl passed away after consuming her own ordered birthday cake. The company announced that the restaurant has been removed from its platform, as per a report in Business Today. The company also barred the restaurant owner from operating any entities on Zomato in the future, it added. The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website.(Reuters)

The young girl reportedly passed away after consuming a birthday cake ordered from a restaurant named ‘Cake Kanha’. The cake, which was consumed by other members of the family, also made them unwell, reports claimed.

A Zomato spokesperson said as per Business Today, “We are heartbroken and deeply shaken up by the recent tragic incident that happened in Patiala. As soon as we learnt about the incident, which is now under police investigation, we immediately delisted the restaurant from the Zomato platform. We have also debarred the restaurant owner from operating any entity on Zomato. We are extending our complete support to the law enforcement agencies in the matter.”

Following the incident, police lodged a case under Sections 273 (selling harmful food or drink) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reports also claimed that there was no physical address listed for ‘Cake Kanha’, as per the order's bill copy which resulted in the police suspecting that the operation might be a cloud kitchen. Another receipt showed billing from Amritsar, not Patiala, pointing out to a major discrepancy.