Zomato share price falls 3% after 3,112-crore block deal: What's happening

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 09:47 AM IST

Zomato share price: At 9.20am, Zomato shares traded at ₹160.80 on the NSE. Check latest updates here

Zomato share price: Shares of Zomato fell 3 percent in opening deals today (March 6). This comes after around 19 crore shares, which accounted for a 2.1 per cent stake in the company, changed hands in a 3,112-crore block deal. At 9.20am, Zomato shares traded at 160.80 on the NSE. 

Zomato share price: Zomato share price fell 3 per cent on March 6. (Reuters Photo)
Zomato share price: Zomato share price fell 3 per cent on March 6. (Reuters Photo)

On March 4, the stock price of Zomato hit a record high. In the past three months, it has risen over 42 per cent increasing Zomato's market capitalisation to 1.46 lakh crore.

On Tuesday, Zomato shares closed 1.8 per cent lower at 166.8 on the BSE. Last week, Zomato shares hit a record high reaching 173.5.

Zomato share price: Zomato reported block deal

This comes as it was reported that China-based Ant Group’s subsidiary Antfin Singapore Holdings Pte is likely to offload up to 2 per cent stake- 17.64 crore shares- in food delivery platform Zomato for 2,800 crore through a block deal. 

The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at 159.4 per share, as per the report. This represents a 4 per cent discount on the current market price of Zomato stock, it added. 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

