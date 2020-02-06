e-paper
MP cabinet passes resolution against citizenship law

Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already passed resolutions demanding scrapping of the CAA.

caa-2019 Updated: Feb 06, 2020 03:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
The resolution was passed during the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Kamal Nath, public relations minister P C Sharma told reporters.
The resolution was passed during the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Kamal Nath, public relations minister P C Sharma told reporters.
         

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and sought its abrogation, contending the new law was against the Constitution’s secular character.

The resolution was passed during the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Kamal Nath, public relations minister P C Sharma told reporters.

Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already passed resolutions demanding scrapping of the CAA. Sharma said the cabinet passed the resolution describing CAA as “against the secular character of the Constitution and differentiating people on religious lines”.

