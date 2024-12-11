2024 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Which sub compact sedan should you pick

The 2024 Honda Amaze was launched recently. Meanwhile, earlier in November, the best-selling model of the segment Maruti Suzuki Dzire also saw its fourth gen avatar. Being the most popular models in the segment, the recent updates to the model have again reignited interest in the sub compact sedan segment. While the 2024 Honda Amaze starts at ₹ 8 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹ 6.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Specifications

With the update, while the Honda Amaze remains similar to the older gen model, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire on the other hand has undergone a significant change when it comes to technical specifications. Powering the new Dzire sedan is the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series petrol engine that is also available with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The 2024 Dzire is available with either a petrol engine or a CNG derivation of the same engine, which combines the same engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The petrol powered variants produce 80 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, while the CNG powered variants produce 69 bhp and 102 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Honda Amaze continues to draw power from the 1.2-litre iVTEC petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a CVT as well. This four-cylinder engine generates 89 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of maximum torque at 4,800 rpm.

2024 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price

The 2024 Honda Amaze 2024 comes in three trims-V, VX, and ZX. With the new variant structure, the sedan is now pricier than its previous model. While the earlier version got a starting price of ₹7.19 lakh, the new third-generation model now starts from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, it now comes with an automatic transmission from the base model itself priced at ₹9.20 lakh. Meanwhile, the VX trim now starts at ₹9.10 lakh for the MT, while the CVT version costs ₹10 lakh. The top variant, ZX starts at ₹9.70 lakh for the manual transmission and ₹10.90 lakh for the CVT.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire range on the other hand starts from ₹6.79 lakh for the base LXi variant, which is ₹1.20 lakh cheaper than the entry-level Honda Amaze. However, the like to like variant for the Amaze base variant of the Dzire will be the VXi trim level, which starts at ₹7.79 lakh, for the manual transmission option, while the AMT is priced at ₹8.24 lakh.

The price of ZXi trim level starts ₹8.89 lakh, while the AMT option costs ₹9.34 lakh. The range-topping ZXi Plus comes at ₹9.69 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹10.14 lakh with an AMT version. There's also a CNG option for Dzire, starting at ₹8.74 lakh for the VXi and up to ₹9.84 lakh for the ZXi.