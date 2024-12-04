2024 KTM 250 Duke attracts year end discounts. Here's how much it will cost this December

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, has declared year-end discounts on its 250 Duke model. Initially priced at ₹2.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the 250 Duke now starts at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). 2024 KTM 250 Duke is offered in three colour options - Electric Orange, Ceramic White and Atlantic Blue.

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke got an updated front design earlier this year, featuring boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights inspired by the KTM 390 Duke. Besides, the 2024 KTM 250 Duke remains identical to the 2023 model. It now gets four colour options: Atlantic Blue, Electronic Orange, Ceramic White, and Ebony Black.

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke is built on a steel trellis frame. It features upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. Braking duties are is handled by a 320 mm disc with a radially mounted caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc with a floating caliper at the rear. The bike also comes equipped with a dual-channel ABS, including a Supermoto mode that deactivates ABS for the rear wheel. The 17-inch alloy wheels remain unchanged from the 2023 model.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Features

The most notable upgrade in the KTM 250 Duke for the 2024 model year is the addition of a new 5.0-inch colour TFT instrument cluster similar to that found in the KTM 390 Duke. The new display unit gets refreshed graphics along with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and headset pairing through the KTM Connect app. The 2024 model also introduces switchgear designed to provide support to the expanded functionality of the new instrument cluster.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Engine

Mechanically, the 2024 KTM 250 Duke is identical to the 2023 model year. It retains the 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit churns out 30 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It gets a six-speed gearbox that is coupled with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.