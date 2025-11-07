2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: What makes Ducati’s sportiest adventure bike special

Ducati has brought pure racing soul to the adventure touring world with the launch of the 2025 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, priced at ₹36.17 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Deliveries have begun, and this isn’t just another premium adventure bike — it’s the sharpest, sportiest, and most technologically advanced Multistrada ever built. Here's why it stands out. Personalised Offers on Ducati Multistrada V4 Check Offers Check Offers Ducati's Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak features a 1,158 cc V4 engine delivering 170 hp, optimized for agility and touring efficiency, with advanced electronics including Adaptive Cruise Control and a sophisticated suspension system.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak key highlights Feature Key highlights Engine 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo – 170 hp of MotoGP-derived power Suspension Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 adaptive suspension with event-based logic Wheels 17-inch forged aluminium setup for sharp handling Electronics DVO tech simulating 70 sensors + radar-based safety suite Braking Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers for race-grade stopping Design MotoGP livery, carbon fibre elements, Akrapovič titanium silencer Riding Modes Five configurable setups including a Race mode Comfort Revised ergonomics with better control and highway comfort View All Prev Next

The heart of a racer, the soul of a tourer

At its core, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak runs the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, putting out 170 hp at 10,750 rpm and 123.8 Nm of torque. This is the same heart that powers Ducati’s superbikes — tuned here for flexibility and endurance. The counter-rotating crankshaft, a MotoGP innovation, minimises gyroscopic inertia, making the bike astonishingly agile for its size.

The engine also features extended rear-cylinder deactivation, improving heat management and efficiency during slow-speed rides — a thoughtful addition for real-world touring.

Track precision meets real-world versatility

Unlike the standard Multistrada V4, the Pikes Peak version ditches off-road bias for sharper on-road precision. The chassis geometry has been reworked for corner-carving accuracy, featuring a 17-inch forged aluminium front wheel, revised steering head angle (25.75°), and a raised single-sided swingarm pivot to enhance anti-squat dynamics.

The result? An adventure sport machine that turns in with the precision of a superbike but retains the stability and comfort needed for long touring stints.

Equipped with front and rear radar systems, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak offers Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, and Forward Collision Warning for unmatched safety in the adventure sport category.

Ohlins Smart EC 2.0: Suspension that thinks for you

One of the standout elements that makes this Multistrada truly special is its Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension. Derived directly from Ducati’s Panigale V4 S, this event-based electronic system automatically adjusts damping based on rider inputs, braking forces, and lean angles. Whether carving through mountain passes or cruising highways, the suspension adapts in milliseconds to deliver the ideal setup every time.

Radar tech on two wheels

Ducati continues to lead the industry in motorcycle electronics. The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak integrates front and rear radar systems, offering Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and the all-new Forward Collision Warning (FCW). It’s a level of safety and awareness unmatched in the adventure sport category.

Coupled with Ducati’s Vehicle Observer (DVO) system — which simulates data from 70 virtual sensors to refine traction, braking, and wheelie control — this bike redefines electronic sophistication on two wheels.

Designed to thrill

Visually, the 2025 Pikes Peak stands apart with its MotoGP-inspired livery, complete with number boards, gold-anodised Ohlins forks, and a low smoked windscreen. The carbon fibre details and Akrapovic titanium silencer aren’t just cosmetic — they reduce weight while enhancing performance and acoustics.

Even the ergonomics are tuned for sport — higher footpegs, a narrower handlebar, and a more aggressive riding triangle let riders lean harder and corner deeper, all while retaining long-distance comfort.

Italian passion, precision, and performance

Every detail of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak reflects Ducati’s obsessive craftsmanship. From its fully digital 6.5-inch TFT display with customizable interfaces to its race-derived riding modes (Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet), the motorcycle blends technology, art, and adrenaline in perfect measure.