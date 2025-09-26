2025 Ducati Panigale V4 R unveiled: 5 things that have been changed

Ducati has officially taken the wraps off the 2025 Panigale V4 R as part of its World Premiere 2026 series, with deliveries in India slated to begin in early 2026. Coming as a CBU import in limited numbers, this superbike continues Ducati’s tradition of exclusivity, with each handlebar engraved with the model name and unique serial number. While pricing for India is yet to be announced, it will sit at the very top of the Panigale family as a collectible performance machine. The Panigale V4 R is the high-spec version of the standard Panigale V4.

Here are the five big changes that set the new Panigale V4 R apart.

Aerodynamic updates inspired by MotoGP

The V4 R debuts new Corner Sidepods, a MotoGP-derived feature that generates ground effect during lean angles. Alongside, larger aero wings now deliver 25 per cent more downforce than before, improving stability at extreme speeds beyond 300 km/h.

Revised ergonomics for better rider integration

Ducati has reworked the ergonomics, narrowing the footpeg position and reshaping the tank-seat junction. These subtle but significant tweaks allow riders to tuck in more naturally, improving comfort and control at race pace.

More powerful Desmosedici Stradale R engine

At its heart, the Panigale V4 R continues with the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R, but with key revisions. Power is rated at 218 bhp (Euro 5+ spec), while an optional race exhaust boosts output to a staggering 235 bhp and top speeds beyond 330 km/h. Lighter pistons, a revised crankshaft, and new valve springs enhance responsiveness and durability.

Track-focused hardware

The superbike gets a Ducati Racing Gearbox with neutral positioned below first gear, preventing mishifts under braking. Weight has been cut using a lighter front frame and symmetrical swingarm. Suspension is managed by Ohlins units, while stopping power comes from Brembo Hypure brakes with 330 mm discs.

Upgraded electronics and rider aids

Electronics take a major leap with Ducati’s Vehicle Observer algorithm, Race Brake Control, and refined engine braking. The 6.9-inch TFT dash now includes a dedicated track mode, complete with a grip meter for tyre feedback, making it closer than ever to a factory race bike experience.