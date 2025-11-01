2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 launched: Top 6 things to know

Ducati India has finally brought the all-new 2025 Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S to Indian shores, marking a bold new chapter in the brand’s “Fight Formula” legacy. A direct descendant of the Panigale V4, this latest iteration blends superbike performance with everyday usability—stripped of its fairings, but brimming with technology and raw aggression. Deliveries for the new models have already begun, with prices starting at ₹28.68 lakh for the V4 and ₹32.38 lakh for the V4 S (ex-showroom). Here are 5 things you should know. The Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is tuned to produce 214 hp and 114 Nm.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S specifications Specification Streetfighter V4 Streetfighter V4 S Price (Ex-showroom India) ₹ 28,68,600 ₹ 32,38,400 Engine 214 hp @ 13,500 rpm 214 hp @ 13,500 rpm Torque 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm Kerb weight without fuel 191 kg 189 kg Front suspension 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork, fully adjustable Ohlins NIX-30 with Smart EC 3.0 Rear suspension Sachs monoshock, fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 with Smart EC 3.0 Battery Lead-acid Lithium-ion Wheels 5-spoke light alloy Forged aluminium alloy View All Prev Next

1. Pure Panigale DNA, redefined for the street

The new Streetfighter V4 draws heavily from the Panigale V4 platform, sharing its Desmosedici Stradale 1,103cc V4 engine, chassis, and electronics package. Ducati has made this connection more direct than ever before—giving riders a machine that feels as confident on the track as it does on everyday roads. The “Fight Formula” design philosophy continues, blending naked-bike dynamics with superbike precision.

2. Ferocious power with MotoGP technology

At its heart is the Desmosedici Stradale V4, a Euro5+ compliant, 90° V4 engine producing 214 hp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. For those seeking even more, Ducati offers a performance exhaust by Akrapovic that bumps output to 226 hp.

Key updates include revised cam profiles, components from the Panigale V4 R and Superleggera V4, and enhanced cooling. The engine layout with a counter-rotating crankshaft and Twin Pulse firing order delivers that signature MotoGP sound and feel.

3. Cutting-edge electronics and rider aids

The Streetfighter V4 debuts the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) system—simulating the input of over 70 sensors for ultra-precise control.

The comprehensive electronics suite includes:

Race eCBS combined braking system (co-developed with Bosch)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO

Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO

Slide Control (DSC)

Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0

Power Launch (DPL)

Engine Brake Control (EBC)

Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0

Riders can tailor these systems across four Riding Modes — Race, Sport, Road, and Wet, all managed via a 6.9-inch full-TFT display.

The Streetfighter V4 S comes with more premium hardware when compared to the standard model.

4. Refined design with improved aerodynamics

The new Streetfighter V4 retains its aggressive stance, but now sports reworked biplane wings offering 17 kg more downforce at 270 km/h, improving stability and cornering confidence. A new full-LED headlight enhances its sharp front look, while the tank design and ergonomics have been tweaked for improved comfort.

The twin C-shaped taillights, forward-slanting lines, and underbelly exhaust retain Ducati’s visual signature while highlighting its muscular naked-bike aesthetic.

(Also read: 2026 Kawasaki Z900RS unveiled: Top 10 things to know)

5. Track-level chassis and suspension

Derived from the Panigale, the MotoGP-inspired chassis features a lighter Front Frame (3.47 kg) with optimised stiffness for agility.

The V4 S gets top-spec Ohlins NIX-30 and TTX36 Smart EC 3.0 suspension, forged aluminium wheels, and a lithium-ion battery, while the standard V4 uses fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Forks, a Sachs monoshock, and a lead-acid battery.

The new Race eCBS braking system uses Brembo Hypure calipers for superior braking power and reduced fade on track.

6. Ergonomics tuned for comfort and control

Ducati has redesigned the seat-tank interface for improved rider movement and reduced fatigue. The handlebar is 10 mm closer, and footpegs are lower and more forward, enhancing comfort without compromising cornering clearance. Hot air deflectors built into the fairing also improve thermal comfort—especially useful in Indian conditions.