2026 Kawasaki Z900RS unveiled: Top 10 things to know

The 2026 Kawasaki Z900RS carries forward its celebrated retro-sport heritage with a blend of timeless design and modern upgrades. While pricing details are yet to be announced, Kawasaki is set to officially launch the motorcycle in January 2026, with an India debut expected later next year. From its reworked engine and advanced electronics to subtle design enhancements, here are ten things that make the 2026 Z900RS new and improved. The 2026 Kawasaki Z900RS celebrates its retro roots with significant upgrades, including a refined engine, improved rider aids, and updated styling.

1. Electronic Throttle Valves (ETV)

The 948 cc inline-four engine retains its classic character but now features Electronic Throttle Valves (ETV). This tech allows for smoother throttle inputs and improved response, giving riders more precise control and a more refined riding feel.

2. More power and torque

Power is up to 116 hp, with torque rated at 98 Nm — an increase of 5 hp over the previous model. The gains come from subtle internal revisions, resulting in a livelier mid-range and a crisper top-end rush.

The SE variant of the Kawasaki Z900RS comes with Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes.

3. Revised gear ratios

Kawasaki has reworked the gear ratios across all gears for smoother transitions and better low-speed rideability. The result is a gearbox that feels more flexible, whether cruising through city streets or pushing on a twisty road.

4. New megaphone-style exhaust

The new megaphone-style muffler paired with reshaped header pipes not only enhances the Z900RS’s visual appeal but also delivers a richer, more authentic exhaust note that complements its retro aesthetic.

5. Cruise Control and bi-directional quickshifter

For 2026, Kawasaki has added modern touring features such as cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. The result is a motorcycle that’s as comfortable on long rides as it is thrilling on weekend blasts.

6. IMU-based electronics with KCMF

The new Z900RS gains an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), enabling advanced rider aids like Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF). This system continuously monitors lean angle and acceleration, optimising braking and power delivery mid-corner for added safety and control.

The new megaphone exhaust should sound better than the outgoing version and keep the retro design of the motorcycle intact.

7. Z900RS SE variant: Brembo brakes and Ohlins suspension

The premium SE version takes things up a notch with Brembo front brakes and an Ohlins rear suspension unit with a remote adjuster. The brakes enhance stopping performance, whereas the suspension unit offers adjustability so that the rider can dial the comfort level according to his or her preference.

8. Improved ergonomics and seat options

The standard seat height of 835 mm is complemented by an optional low seat that brings it down to 810 mm, improving accessibility for a wider range of riders without compromising the bike’s classic stance.

9. Smartphone connectivity and modern cluster

Even with its old-school twin-pod design, the instrument cluster now includes smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app. Riders can access ride logs, notifications, and bike data right from their phone, blending nostalgia with digital convenience.

10. Updated colours and finishes

Kawasaki has introduced new paint schemes and finishes, including the striking “Fireball” and “Blackball” liveries. The metallic accents and vintage-inspired graphics honour the Z1 heritage while giving the 2026 Z900RS a contemporary edge.