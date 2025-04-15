2025 Hero Splendor Plus launched, now complies with OBD2 norms
The Hero Splendor Plus, now compliant with OBD2B standards, sees a price increase to ₹78,926.
The Hero Splendor Plus, recognized as the brand's most popular commuter motorcycle, has been revised to comply with the stricter OBD2B emission standards. As a result of this update, the motorcycle's price has increased by ₹1,750 across all variants. The starting price for the Hero Splendor Plus is now ₹78,926, while the premium Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 is available for ₹85,501. All prices are ex-showroom.
The most significant change for 2025 is the incorporation of On-Board Diagnostics 2nd stage (OBD2B), a new regulation designed to monitor real-time emissions for enhanced environmental performance. Mechanically, the Hero Splendor Plus remains unchanged, continuing to utilize the 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 8hp and 8.05Nm of torque. This engine, which is also found in the Hero Passion Plus and Hero HF Deluxe, is paired with a 4-speed transmission.
Hero Splendor Plus: Features
The base variant offers a straightforward setup, catering to riders who prefer a simple, fuel-efficient commuting option. The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec introduces additional convenience features, while the top-tier Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 boasts a Bluetooth-enabled digital-analogue instrument cluster, a contemporary LED headlamp, and a more upscale design. All variants now come equipped with tubeless tyres as standard, enhancing road safety and simplifying maintenance.
Hero Passion Plus: Update
Earlier this month, the Hero Passion Plus was also updated to meet OBD-2B standards, with a new price of ₹81,651 (ex-showroom, Delhi), reflecting an increase of ₹1,750 compared to the previous model.
The updated Hero Passion Plus is powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that meets the latest emission standards. This engine maintains its output of 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 4-speed transmission.
In terms of features, the Passion Plus is equipped with an electric start featuring i3S technology, a semi-digital instrument panel, a side-stand indicator, a USB charging port, among other enhancements.