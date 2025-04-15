Menu Explore
2025 Hero Splendor Plus launched, now complies with OBD2 norms

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2025 03:07 PM IST

The Hero Splendor Plus, now compliant with OBD2B standards, sees a price increase to ₹78,926.

The Hero Splendor Plus, recognized as the brand's most popular commuter motorcycle, has been revised to comply with the stricter OBD2B emission standards. As a result of this update, the motorcycle's price has increased by 1,750 across all variants. The starting price for the Hero Splendor Plus is now 78,926, while the premium Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 is available for 85,501. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, paired with a 4-speed gearbox
The Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, paired with a 4-speed gearbox

The most significant change for 2025 is the incorporation of On-Board Diagnostics 2nd stage (OBD2B), a new regulation designed to monitor real-time emissions for enhanced environmental performance. Mechanically, the Hero Splendor Plus remains unchanged, continuing to utilize the 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 8hp and 8.05Nm of torque. This engine, which is also found in the Hero Passion Plus and Hero HF Deluxe, is paired with a 4-speed transmission.

Hero Splendor Plus: Features

The base variant offers a straightforward setup, catering to riders who prefer a simple, fuel-efficient commuting option. The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec introduces additional convenience features, while the top-tier Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 boasts a Bluetooth-enabled digital-analogue instrument cluster, a contemporary LED headlamp, and a more upscale design. All variants now come equipped with tubeless tyres as standard, enhancing road safety and simplifying maintenance.

Hero Passion Plus: Update

Earlier this month, the Hero Passion Plus was also updated to meet OBD-2B standards, with a new price of 81,651 (ex-showroom, Delhi), reflecting an increase of 1,750 compared to the previous model.

The updated Hero Passion Plus is powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that meets the latest emission standards. This engine maintains its output of 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 4-speed transmission.

In terms of features, the Passion Plus is equipped with an electric start featuring i3S technology, a semi-digital instrument panel, a side-stand indicator, a USB charging port, among other enhancements.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
