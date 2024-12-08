2025 KTM 390 Adventure S, Enduro R to launch in January. Here's what they bring to the table

Austrian motorcycle maker KTM unveiled the all-new 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024. Aimed at adventure touring enthusiasts, the KTM 390 Adventure S boasts significantly improved suspension, better electronics and a new engine, over the previous model, for enhanced performance and comfort on a variety of terrains. KTM has unveiled two India-bound motorcycles - the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R - at the India Bike Week 2024 in Goa on December 6.

These are going to be the 390 Adventure S, 390 Adventure X, and the 390 Enduro. The Enduro R, on the other hand, is built for hardcore off-road enthusiasts, offering rugged suspension and design suited for challenging trails. Both the KTM 390 Adventure S and the Enduro R will feature the new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 390 Adventure S and Enduro R: Design

KTM 390 Adventure S gets inspiration from the elder sibling, 1390 Adventure. The motorcycle looks quite rally-inspired with vertically stacked twin-projector LED headlights and Dakar-style bodywork. The design does give the motorcycle a bold, adventurous stance, and makes it look very different from the 390 Adventure that is on sale currently. The 2025 model is much larger and is bound to offer a far better riding position for those touring long distances as well as off-road adventures.

The KTM Enduro R follows the classic enduro-style design. It has a beak-like front fender and a compact headlight assembly. The overall design is sleek and minimalist, with a sharp and streamlined tank that enhances its rugged, off-road-focused appeal.

KTM 390 Adventure S and Enduro R: Specs

The KTM 390 Adventure S underpins the same updated chassis and subframe as its naked counterpart. The front features a fully adjustable telescopic fork, while the rear houses an adjustable monoshock to ensure optimal suspension tuning based on the terrain. The wheels are 21-inch in the front and 17-inch in the rear and are spoked, providing knobby tires for better grip in challenging off-road conditions.

The KTM Enduro R also features a fully adjustable suspension setup with both front fork and rear monoshock. It rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with knobby tires that support its off-road capability, thus making it ready for tougher trails.

KTM 390 Adventure S and Enduro R: Features

The KTM 390 Adventure S comes with a host of features, including a TFT display, switchable traction control, cornering ABS, rear ABS with switchable functionality, and cruise control along with vertically stacked twin-projector LED headlights.

The KTM 390 Enduro R comes with a compact LCD instrument cluster that can be navigated using a joystick control for ease of use. The motorcycle comes equipped with full LED lighting, making it a modern and practical illumination setup.

KTM 390 Adventure S and Enduro R: Price

Both the Adventure S and the Enduro R will launch in India in January next year. Prices haven't been announced yet, but expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model, which retails from ₹2.84 lakh to ₹3.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The technical details about both the bikes are yet to be shared by the two-wheeler manufacturer. They are likely to be revealed closer to the launch dates.