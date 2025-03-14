2025 KTM 390 Duke launched. Here's what's new

KTM has introduced the 2025 version of its well-regarded streetfighter, the 390 Duke, in India, maintaining the price at ₹2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the mechanical components remain unchanged, the latest model features an enhanced array of specifications and a new color palette. In a competitive landscape that includes the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW G 310 R, Yamaha MT-03, and TVS Apache RTR 310, the 390 Duke is designed to maintain its leading position in the market. Below are the updates for the 2025 KTM 390 Duke. 2025 KTM 390 Duke will be offered in three colour schemes. Out of the three, Ebony Black is the new one.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: New colour

2025 KTM 390 Duke gets a new colour scheme which is called Ebony Black. This is an addition to the existing Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue options. The blacked-out look combined with the sharp bodywork compliments the aggressive lines of the Duke.

To use the cruise control functionality, there is an updated switchgear on the left side.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Cruise control

KTM has added cruise control to the 390 Duke. This feature made its debut on the recently launched new-gen 390 Adventure and has now made its way to the 390 Duke. Cruise control can help the rider in covering long distances on highways as it reduces strain on the rider's wrists.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: New switchgear

To control the cruise function, KTM has updated the switchgear on the left-hand side. There is a new cruise control button along with plus and minus toggles to control the speed of the motorcycle.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Same engine

KTM India has not altered the engine specifications of the 390 Duke. The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 399 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, designed to produce a maximum power of 44.25 bhp and a peak torque of 39 Nm. The engine's displacement was previously 373 cc but was increased to 399 cc with the launch of the new-generation Duke. Furthermore, it is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that includes a bi-directional quickshifter.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Features

Alongside the cruise control functionality, the 2025 model will feature a revamped switchgear that includes dedicated buttons for cruise control. The 5-inch TFT display will continue to offer Bluetooth connectivity for music management, managing incoming calls, and providing turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, the motorcycle will come with launch control, multiple riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, a Quickshifter, self-cancelling indicators, cruise control, and a speed limiter. It will also include riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, and a fully adjustable suspension system.