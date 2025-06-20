2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: 5 reasons to buy

Maruti Suzuki recently re-introduced the Grand Vitara CNG, bringing back the fuel option to the compact SUV. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG is priced from ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and arrives in two variants - Delta and Zeta. The new CNG variant brings lower running costs to the SUV, which will attract more buyers. If you are considering bringing one home, here are five reasons to buy the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG. View Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Check Offers The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG gets new features and an efficient CNG setup, making it a different buy over other SUVs in the segment

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: More Features

The new Grand Vitara CNG has been updated with a host of features to make the package more compelling. The model comes equipped with six airbags as standard, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging. This is in addition to the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, an air purifier, and more.

The Grand Vitara CNG is available in the Delta and Zeta trims, which are about ₹95,000 more expensive than their petrol counterparts

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: Engine Specification

The CNG variant of the Grand Vitara uses a detuned version of the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine found on the pure-petrol model. Despite making less power, the Grand Vitara CNG produces a decent 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque, albeit paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. While it may not seem a lot when compared to the 105 bhp and 137 Nm on the pure-petrol model, it gets the job done.

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: Efficiency

One of the biggest reasons to get the CNG version is the overall fuel efficiency, and Maruti Suzuki claims 26.6 km per kg. In contrast, the petrol-manual version offers a fuel efficiency of 21.11 kmpl, while the petrol-hybrid offers 27.97 kmpl (ARAI Certified).

The Grand Vitara CNG offers an efficiency of 26.6 km per kg, along with a usable boot capacity of 373 litres

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: Space

The Grand Vitara CNG brings together space and utility in a common package, which is rather unavailable in other SUVs in this segment. It offers a spacious cabin and a usable boot space of 373 litres, against 470 litres on the petrol-only version. While the CNG cylinder does take up some space, use still get a usable boot that makes it a practical choice with lower running costs. Do note that the Grand Vitara petrol-hybrid also partially compromises on the boot capacity due to the batteries.

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: Price

The new Grand Vitara CNG is priced at ₹13.48 lakh for the Delta variant, while the Zeta variant is priced at ₹15.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Both trims are about ₹95,000 more expensive than their petrol counterparts. The premium seems understandable considering the fact that you get a factory-fitted CNG kit covered under warranty, making your ownership experience more fuss-free.