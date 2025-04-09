2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched with key updates at 11.42 lakh. Check details

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the 2025 Grand Vitara in the Indian market. For 2025, the company has upgraded the safety features, introduced new variants and new equipment too. The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices begin at ₹11.42 lakh ex-showroom. Maruti Suzuki has introduced 6 airbags as standard on the 2025 Grand Vitara.

With the update, Maruti Suzuki introduced a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant for Rs. 16.99 lakh ex-showroom. The new Delta+ variant will coexist alongside the Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants, and the new Zeta+ (O) and Alpha+ (O) variants of the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR reclaims top spot in Indian PV market)

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: New features

Customers now have an option of having a sunroof in the Zeta and Alpha models with the new Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O) and Alpha+ (O) models. Besides, other options added by the brand include 8-way driver powered seat, Electronic Parking Brake for 6AT models, Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, new LED cabin lights and rear door sunshades. There are also new 17-inch alloy wheels set that receive a precision cut finish.

Other options like a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ entertainment system with wireless Connectivity, Head Up Display, 360 View Camera, Wireless Charging Dock, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Premium Sound System by Clarion, Suzuki Connect and so on, still remain available.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: New safety features

Maruti Suzuki has introduced 6 airbags as standard on the 2025 Grand Vitara. Some other standard safety features of Grand Vitara are Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, Front and Rear Disc Brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), 3-point ELR seat belts (All seats) ISOFIX Child seat restraint system and others.

(Also read: Farewell Ciaz? Maruti Suzuki hints at a possible revival in a new form)

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Specifications

The sole mechanical update that the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives is that it has been made E20 compliant. It still features two 1.5-litre petrol engines - a mild hybrid engine and a powerful hybrid engine.

The mild hybrid powerplant makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also receives a CNG powertrain and all-wheel drive. There is then the powerful hybrid version that has a three-cylinder engine and is good for 113 bhp and 122 Nm. It has an eCVT automatic transmission.