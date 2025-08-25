2025 Renault Kiger launched in India. Why is it old wine in a new bottle?

Renault has launched the Kiger facelift in India at a starting price of ₹6.29 lakh, while the top-spec trim costs ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the updated sub-compact SUV costlier by ₹6,000 compared to the outgoing model, when it comes to the top-end trim. Interestingly, Renault launched the Kiger facelift after a few weeks of launching the Triber facelift, the only MPV from the brand, on sale in India. The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift might have donned a new face and tweaks inside its cabin, but it eventually remains the same under the hood.

The launch of the Renault Kiger facelift took place at a time when the festive season is knocking on the door. With this launch, Renault is expecting to boost its overall sales.

While the refreshed Kiger comes with a host of changes at the design and feature front, thanks to a revamped styling of the front profile and a new alloy wheel design, along with additional features inside the cabin, mechanically, the SUV remains the same as the old model.

The French auto giant has not updated the powertrain. The engine options remain the same as the pre-facelift model. It is available with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Power and torque output of these two engines remain the same as before, while the transmission options remain unchanged as well. The transmission choices for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, an AMT and a CVT unit.

Interestingly, while launching the Renault Triber facelift a few weeks back, the automaker did the same. The MPV received only cosmetic and feature updates. Mechanically, the SUV remained unchanged. No addition of a turbo-petrol engine disappointed many consumers.

Renault Kiger facelift: Powertrain remains unchanged

The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine churns out 72 bhp peak power and 96 Nm maximum torque. On the other hand, the turbocharged petrol motor generates 100 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a CVT. Renault claims the naturally aspirated motor offers 19.83 kmpl, while the turbo-petrol unit comes with 20.38 kmpl fuel efficiency.