2025 Tata Sierra to debut on November 25: Top 5 things to know

The legendary Tata Sierra is all set to make its grand comeback, with Tata Motors officially confirming its launch on November 25, 2025. Once a trailblazer in India's SUV history, the Sierra originally debuted in the early 1990s as one of the first lifestyle SUVs designed and built in India. Now, more than three decades later, Tata Motors is bringing back the iconic nameplate in a completely new avatar — blending nostalgia with futuristic design, cutting-edge technology, and an all-new platform. Tata Sierra EV will come with be based on the Gen2 platform of the manufacturer.

2025 Tata Sierra expected specifications Category Details Launch date 25th November 2025 Powertrain 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 2.0-litre diesel engine. Electric Body type Premium midsize SUV Design highlights Wraparound rear glass, full-width LED DRLs, muscular stance Interior highlights Triple-screen setup, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting Infotainment system Touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Safety features 6 airbags, 360° camera, ADAS (expected), ESP, hill hold assist Rivals Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder View All Prev Next

Positioned between the Curvv and Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup

The new Tata Sierra will occupy a premium position in Tata’s expanding SUV range, positioned above the upcoming Curvv and below the larger Harrier. This strategic placement allows Tata to target a wider audience looking for an SUV that balances rugged road presence, modern design, and long-distance touring capability. It also helps the brand fill a crucial gap in its portfolio, ensuring a smoother transition between compact and full-size SUVs.

The Tata Sierra headlined the conversations around the Auto Expo 2025 on the first day. The near-production version of the SUV was unveiled to the public at the venue with the original Tata Sierra on display for quick reference.(HT Photo)

Design: Retro charm meets futuristic styling

In terms of design, the 2025 Tata Sierra pays homage to the original model while adopting a bold and modern look. The wraparound rear glass section — one of the most iconic design cues from the 1990s Sierra — makes a comeback in a refined form. The SUV now features a more aerodynamic body with muscular lines, flared wheel arches, and a full-width LED lighting signature at both ends. A wide grille, flush door handles, and 19-inch alloy wheels add to its contemporary appeal. The overall design blends the essence of Tata’s SUV heritage with its new-age design language.

Interiors: Premium cabin with triple-screen layout

The upcoming Sierra is expected to feature a futuristic cabin with a triple-screen digital layout, consisting of a driver display, a large infotainment unit, and a separate screen for the front passenger. Tata Motors aims to deliver a more premium in-cabin experience, complete with soft-touch materials, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless connectivity. Safety will also take a front seat, with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and advanced driver-assistance features expected in top variants.

Powertrain options: Petrol, diesel, and EV in the pipeline

At launch, the 2025 Sierra will be offered with internal combustion engines — a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel — both tuned for refinement and efficiency. Later, Tata Motors is expected to introduce a fully electric Sierra EV, expanding its electric SUV lineup alongside models like the Nexon EV and Harrier EV. This multi-powertrain approach will allow Tata to appeal to both traditional buyers and early adopters of electric mobility.

Competitors and market positioning

When it goes on sale, the Tata Sierra will rival some of India’s most popular midsize SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder. However, with its distinctive design heritage, modern features, and potential electric variant, the Sierra aims to carve out a niche for itself as a premium, lifestyle-oriented SUV.