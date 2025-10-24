2026 Ducati Monster unveiled with upgrades: Here's everything you should know

Ducati has introduced the 2026 Monster, the latest evolution of its iconic naked sportbike, bringing a blend of modern performance, advanced technology, and unmistakable Italian design. Staying true to its “everything you need, nothing more” philosophy, the new Monster refines its minimalist approach while packing in substantial upgrades across performance, handling, and electronics. Personalised Offers on Ducati Monster Check Offers Check Offers The 2026 Ducati Monster looks sharper than the outgoing generation.

2026 Ducati Monster specifications Specifications Engine V2 Displacement 890 cc Power 110.7 hp at 9,000 rpm Torque 91.1 Nm at 7,250 rpm Gearbox 6-speed Wet weight with no fuel 175 kg Seat height 815 mm Valve clearance check 45,000 km Suspension 43 mm USD in front and monoshock at rear Brakes 320 mm twin discs in front and 245 mm disc at rear Tyres 120/70 in front and 180/55 at rear Dashboard Full-TFT 5” dashboard with 16:9 aspect ratio and 800x400 resolution Features 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): cornering ABS; Ducati Traction Control (DTC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC); Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0; Engine Brake Control (EBC). View All Prev Next

A legacy reimagined

Since its debut in 1992, the Ducati Monster has defined the naked bike category with its aggressive styling, exposed mechanics, and focus on pure riding pleasure. The 2026 version builds upon that heritage with a sharper, more muscular look and a host of mechanical and electronic improvements, making it both lighter and more accessible to a wider range of riders.

Engine and performance

At the heart of the new Monster is a liquid-cooled V2 twin-cylinder engine featuring advanced intake timing for smoother power delivery and improved efficiency. It produces around 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 91 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, ensuring strong mid-range performance ideal for both city commutes and spirited weekend rides. Despite the impressive power figures, Ducati has managed to keep the Monster extremely light, with a wet weight of just 175 kg, making it one of the most agile bikes in its segment.

Ducati will offer the 2026 Monster in just two colour schemes.

Chassis and handling

The bike features a monocoque aluminium frame derived from Ducati’s superbike lineage, paired with a double-sided swingarm. The suspension setup includes a 43 mm Showa upside-down fork and a rear monoshock, tuned for stability and comfort. Braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm front discs with Brembo M4.32 calipers, offering exceptional stopping power and precision.

Advanced electronics

The 2026 Monster comes equipped with a comprehensive electronics package designed to enhance both safety and performance. This includes a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and a bidirectional quick shifter. A new 5-inch full-color TFT display and intuitive joystick controls provide seamless navigation through settings.

Design and ergonomics

Visually, the Monster retains its trademark “bison-back” fuel tank and muscular stance but introduces sharper body lines and air intakes for a more dynamic appearance. The full-LED headlight features a distinct circular design with a modern dual-C light signature. Ergonomically, Ducati has refined the seating and handlebar position for greater comfort and control. The standard seat height is 815 mm, with optional lower seat and suspension kits reducing it to as low as 775 mm, ensuring accessibility for riders of varying heights.

Customisation and variants

True to Ducati tradition, the new Monster can be tailored to the rider’s preferences through a wide selection of official accessories — including carbon-fibre components, billet aluminium parts, sport seats, and custom covers. The Monster Plus variant adds a fly screen and passenger seat cowl as standard, offering enhanced style and practicality.

Availability and colours

The 2026 Monster will be available in Ducati Red and Iceberg White colour options. While international deliveries are expected to begin in early 2026, market-specific availability and pricing details will be announced closer to launch.