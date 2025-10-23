New-gen Hyundai Venue spotted undisguised for the first time in India. Here's what we can make out

Hyundai has started preparing to launch the new generation of the Venue in the Indian market. An undisguised test mule of the sub-4 meter compact SUV was spotted recently on foreign roads, and now it has been spotted in India as well. The launch of the new-gen Venue is confirmed for November 4. Once launched, it will continue to go against the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Personalised Offers on Hyundai Venue Check Offers Check Offers The new generation Hyundai Venue will get major cosmetic changes. (Instagram / mrd_vlogs)

New-gen Hyundai Venue: Design

The design will be one of the major highlights of the new-gen Venue. It looks completely different from the outgoing one. The design is now a lot more muscular and rugged. The front comes with vertically stacked headlamps with a chunky skid plate. On the sides, there is a new alloy wheel design that looks like aero wheels, which we have seen on a few electric vehicles. Hyundai has also beefed up the wheel arches. The rear is also new with slim LED tail lamps and a lightbar, along with a spoiler and a chunky skid plate.

The Hyundai Venue is not likely to receive any mechanical changes and will continue to be offered with the same engine options as before

New-gen Hyundai Venue: Specifications

Under the hood, we will not see any major changes to the new-gen Venue. So, there will be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine. The naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 83 PS and 114 Nm, the turbo petrol engine puts out 120 PS and 172 Nm and the diesel engine is tuned for 115 PS and 250 Nm. As standard, there is a manual gearbox on offer. The turbo petrol will also be offered with a 7-speed DCT. As of now, we do not know whether the diesel engine will get the automatic transmission or not.

New-gen Hyundai Venue: Features

Hyundai has already confirmed that the new-gen Venue will come with dual 12.3-inch screens and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Other features that we can expect are ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a premium sound system, ambient lighting and a wireless charger, among others.