Tue, Oct 21, 2025
2026 Hyundai Venue facelift spotted: Here’s everything we know

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Oct 21, 2025 06:13 pm IST

2026 Hyundai Venue facelift spotted undisguised with bold design, upgraded interiors, new tech and familiar engines.

The Hyundai Venue is one of the most popular compact SUVs in India, and it’s now gearing up for a major update. The upcoming 2026 Hyundai Venue facelift has been spotted undisguised, revealing significant design changes and upgraded interiors. This is more than just a mild update—it’s a full-blown redesign that sets the stage for Hyundai’s next phase in the sub-4-metre SUV segment. Here’s a closer look at everything we’ve noticed so far.

The next-gen Hyundai Venue will bring the most comprehensive update to the subcompact SUV yet(Instagram / @casper_i.vory,)
2026 Hyundai Venue facelift expected specifications

CategoryDetails
Launch dateNovember 4
ExteriorSplit LED DRLs, quad-beam projectors, larger rectangular grille, sculpted bumper with skid plate, 16-inch alloys, full-width rear LED bar
InteriorDual 12.3-inch screens, redesigned dashboard, new steering wheel, premium upholstery
Engines1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.5L diesel
Transmissions5-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (turbo), 6-speed MT (diesel)
Tech & FeaturesLevel 2 ADAS (adaptive cruise, lane-keep, collision warning, cross-traffic), 360° camera, OTA updates, Bluelink, wireless charging, ventilated seats, ambient lighting

Bold New Exterior Design

The 2026 Venue flaunts Hyundai’s latest design language. The front end is now bolder and squarer, featuring a wider grille with vertical slats, vertically stacked LED headlights, and striking C-shaped DRLs that give it a more premium and commanding stance. The new silver-finished skid plate adds to its rugged appeal, while the overall silhouette retains the compact, upright proportions that make it ideal for city and highway use alike.

At the rear, the SUV gets slimmer LED tail-lamps and a sleek light bar that runs across the tailgate, visually widening the stance. Fresh alloy wheel designs and new paint options are also expected, ensuring the Venue looks modern yet instantly recognisable.

Interior and Technology Upgrades

Inside, the Venue facelift appears to make a big leap in terms of layout and materials. The dashboard is expected to feature a new dual-screen setup—likely a curved display combining a 10.2-inch infotainment unit and a fully digital driver’s display. The cabin could use soft-touch materials and ambient lighting for a more upmarket feel.

Spy shots of the upcoming Venue reveal a dual 12.3-inch screen setup on a reworked dashboard design(Instagram / @casper_i.vory,)
Feature highlights may include ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, and possibly Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking. Hyundai seems focused on enhancing both convenience and safety while improving the premium quotient.

Powertrain and Performance

Mechanically, the 2026 Venue is expected to retain its current engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Hyundai may fine-tune these engines for smoother performance, better fuel efficiency, and improved NVH levels. Transmission options will likely include manual and DCT gearboxes, ensuring a variety of choices for different driving preferences. However, we will have to wait for the official launch so that all the information is revealed.

The Hyundai Venue is not likely to receive any mechanical changes and will continue to be offered with the same engine options as before(Instagram / @casper_i.vory,)
Expected Launch and Pricing

The refreshed Venue is expected to arrive on November 4, with expected prices starting around 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on variant and features, top trims could go up to around 13 lakh. With rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet already refreshed, Hyundai’s Venue facelift will need to rely on its design evolution, enhanced tech, and strong brand appeal to stay ahead.

