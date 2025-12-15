2026 MG Hector Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Features, Colours
2026 MG Hector Facelift Live Launch Updates: Get real-time updates on the new Hector facelift SUV's price, specs, refreshed design, upgraded cabin, and engine options.
2026 MG Hector Facelift Live Launch Updates: JSW MG Motor India is all-set to launch the 2026 Hector in the Indian market today. This will be the third facelift of the SUV since its launch. With this update, the SUV will come with cosmetic and feature upgrades. The live event is happening in Noida. We bring you all the live and latest updates from the event.
JSW MG Motor India launched the Hector back in 2019 as its first product for the Indian market. It was an immediate success and helped put the brand on the map of the Indian automotive industry. Now, the company is preparing to launch the 2026 Hector facelift in India. Once launched, the 2026 Hector will be going against the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO....Read More
2026 MG Hector Facelift Live Launch Updates: Watch 2023 MG Hector's review
MG Motor introduced the second update of the Hector SUV in 2023. The updated Hector came with a refreshed design, enhanced capabilities such as ADAS, and numerous additional improvements. What are the differences between the Hector 2023 and its earlier model? Above is our first drive review.
2026 MG Hector Facelift Live Launch: MG Hector's success
When Hector first entered the Indian market, it became an instant hit. Back then, the prices for the Hector started at ₹12.18 lakh. Consumers loved the sheer size and design of the SUV. Also, let's not forget that the Hector came loaded with features and was dubbed as the "internet car" of India.
2026 MG Hector Facelift Live Launch: Hector's India debut
The Hector was the first product that MG launched in the Indian market back in 2019.