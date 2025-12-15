2026 MG Hector Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Features, Colours

Live

By

2026 MG Hector Facelift Live Launch Updates: JSW MG Motor India is all-set to launch the 2026 Hector in the Indian market today. This will be the third facelift of the SUV since its launch. With this update, the SUV will come with cosmetic and feature upgrades. The live event is happening in Noida. We bring you all the live and latest updates from the event.

The 2026 MG Hector will mostly come with cosmetic upgrades over the current model.

JSW MG Motor India launched the Hector back in 2019 as its first product for the Indian market. It was an immediate success and helped put the brand on the map of the Indian automotive industry. Now, the company is preparing to launch the 2026 Hector facelift in India. Once launched, the 2026 Hector will be going against the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO.

...Read More