2026 Toyota Hilux spotted refuelling in Guatemala: What's new and will India get it?

The Toyota Hilux is among the more coveted nameplates on the road today, commanding a cult-like following across global markets and in India. Despite its standing, our favourite pickup truck is yet to receive a comprehensive update since its 8th-generation model rolled off the lines in 2015. To this effect, the Japanese manufacturer has been steadily developing the next-gen Hilux, and it is creeping closer to a full reveal expected later this year at the Thailand International Motor Expo. While we have seen several test mules throughout the year, the latest set of spy shots from Guatemala brings us the best look at the 2026 Toyota Hilux yet. The next-generation Toyota Hilux has been spied testing under full camouflage in Guatemala(@Instagram/pickup_guate)

The latest Hilux test mule was spotted refuelling at a fuel pump in Guatemala, wrapped under a full-body camouflage. But the details are largely clear: most of the exterior design changes take place around the front fascia, while the side profile remains relatively untouched as it rides on an updated version of the IMV platform that also underpins the Fortuner.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Aspect Details Generation 9th-gen (2026) Platform Updated IMV (shared with Fortuner) Exterior New two-piece grille, smaller boomerang LED headlamps, rugged bumper with metal bash plate, upright front-end, squared wheel arches with cladding, new alloys Rear Inverted-style taillights, minor changes Interior Floating infotainment, digital cluster, new console, gear selector, centre armrest Features Powered/ventilated seats, powered tailgate, electronic parking brake, HUD Engine (India) 2.8L diesel, 204 bhp, 500 Nm Engine (Global) 2.8L diesel with 48V mild-hybrid Transmission Manual/automatic (expected) Launch Thailand Expo 2025; global H1 2026; India expected 2026 Rivals Isuzu V-Cross, Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup View All Prev Next

2026 Toyota Hilux: How does it look?

The new Hilux brings an upright front end with a more compact, rectangular front grille that lends it some modern appeal

The 2026 Hilux gets a revamped exterior design with a new rectangular two-piece front grille that loses size for a more compact look. The upper grille gains a mesh-type design, and the lower unit features horizontal and vertical slats. The grille is flanked by LED headlamps, which reduce in size but retain the original boomerang shape with a meaner look. These are likely to be connected with a thick chrome strip running along the grille, but we won’t be the ones to write off a full-width lightbar.

The front bumper looks more rugged than ever, and despite losing the faux skid plate, the pickup appears to benefit from a metal bash plate for the underside. In line with the current trends, the 2026 Hilux features a more upright front-end design that is flatter around the grille, enabling a stronger and more modern road presence. It remains to be seen whether the design elements come together seamlessly or if they end up making it look like just another SUV on our roads.

Aside from the new alloys, the Hilux’s side profile does not appear to get too many changes. It features a widebody design with squared-off wheel arches lined with plastic cladding for a bold look. The rear end features an updated taillight design that appears to be an inverted version of the current units, but the camouflage prevents any useful speculations on whether the internals have been tweaked for a refreshed appeal.

2026 Toyota Hilux: What’s new inside?

Design patents leaked earlier reveal that the 2026 Hilux will get revamped interiors with a new dashboard layout and centre console design

The spy shots do not reveal the new Hilux’s cabin, but the next generation will bring an overhaul in response to its audience demanding more modern interiors. The pickup currently lags behind its rivals on this front, but patent images leaked earlier this year reveal a new dashboard layout with an updated centre console design. It will feature a large, floating infotainment display positioned right above the AC vents, while the driver is likely to get treated to a new digital cluster. Additionally, the Hilux is expected to receive a new gear selector as well as a centre armrest with storage.

In terms of creature comforts, we expect the new Hilux to expand its range of amenities to add powered and ventilated seats, a powered tailgate, an electronic parking brake, and a heads-up display.

2026 Toyota Hilux: What powers the next-gen model?

The next-gen Hilux will continue to be built on the IMV platform, and as such, is expected to carry over the same engine options that power the current model. On our shores, this is a 2.8-litre diesel mill that pushes out 204 bhp and up to 500 Nm of torque. Globally, this unit is paired with a 48V mild hybrid system for added punch and efficiency.

The 2026 Toyota Hilux is expected to go on sale globally in the first half of 2026, after its initial unveiling, which is expected at the Thailand Motor Expo 2025. It is likely to be launched in India, where it will go up against the likes of the Isuzu V-Cross and the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup. After its launch, we can expect to see similar updates to the rest of the IMV lineup, including the Fortuner SUV and the Innova MPV.