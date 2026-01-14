5 Cars and SUVs with turbo-petrol engines under 15 lakh

Performance has become important for Indian consumers, considering the rise in popularity of turbocharged petrol cars in India. A turbocharger is a forced induction device which uses an engine’s exhaust gases to spin turbines at high RPMs, powering a compressor to force more air into the engine, improving the density of the air-fuel mixture, thereby producing more power from smaller engines. Smaller engines mean less cost for customers. Here are 5 cars and SUVs with turbo-petrol engines to buy under ₹15 lakh: Get Launch Updates on Mahindra XUV900 Notify me Notify me A turbocharger is a forced induction device which uses an engine’s exhaust gases to spin turbines at high RPMs, powering a compressor to force more air into the engine

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets two engine options, of which one is a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol Boosterjet engine. It was the same engine Maruti Suzuki had earlier used in the Baleno RS, producing 98.9 bhp and 148 Nm of torque, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets two transmission options as well: a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a five-speed manual transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.91 lakh.

(Also Read: 5 Best cars with a sunroof under Rs15 lakh in 2026)

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The new flagship Mahindra SUV, the XUV 7XO, gets petrol and diesel engine options, both of which are turbocharged. The petrol Mahindra XUV 7XO gets a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged engine with turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDi) producing a peak power output of 200 bhp and 380 nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.66 lakh.

(Also Read: 5 compact SUVs with the largest boot space you can buy in 2026)

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

The compact sedan from the House of Skoda, the Slavia, gets two turbocharged petrol engine options: a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI EVO producing 113 bhp and 148 Nm of torque and 178 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The 1.0L TSI engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the 1.5L gets a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

The best-selling SUV from Indian automaker, Tata Motors’ portfolio, the Nexon is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, AMT transmission and a dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.31 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

The compact SUV from German automaker Volkswagen, the Taigun, gets two turbocharged engine options: a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI EVO producing 113 bhp and 148 Nm of torque and 178 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The 1.0L TSI engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the 1.5L gets a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.58 lakh.