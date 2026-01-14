5 Cars and SUVs with turbo-petrol engines under 15 lakh

Performance has become important for Indian consumers, considering the rise in popularity of turbocharged petrol cars in India. A turbocharger is a forced induction device which uses an engine’s exhaust gases to spin turbines at high RPMs, powering a compressor to force more air into the engine, improving the density of the air-fuel mixture, thereby producing more power from smaller engines. Smaller engines mean less cost for customers. Here are 5 cars and SUVs with turbo-petrol engines to buy under ₹15 lakh:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets two engine options, of which one is a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol Boosterjet engine. It was the same engine Maruti Suzuki had earlier used in the Baleno RS, producing 98.9 bhp and 148 Nm of torque, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets two transmission options as well: a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a five-speed manual transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.91 lakh.
The new flagship Mahindra SUV, the XUV 7XO, gets petrol and diesel engine options, both of which are turbocharged. The petrol Mahindra XUV 7XO gets a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged engine with turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDi) producing a peak power output of 200 bhp and 380 nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.66 lakh.
The compact sedan from the House of Skoda, the Slavia, gets two turbocharged petrol engine options: a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI EVO producing 113 bhp and 148 Nm of torque and 178 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The 1.0L TSI engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the 1.5L gets a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh.
Tata Nexon
The best-selling SUV from Indian automaker, Tata Motors’ portfolio, the Nexon is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, AMT transmission and a dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.31 lakh.
Volkswagen Taigun
The compact SUV from German automaker Volkswagen, the Taigun, gets two turbocharged engine options: a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI EVO producing 113 bhp and 148 Nm of torque and 178 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The 1.0L TSI engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the 1.5L gets a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.58 lakh.
