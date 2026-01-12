5 compact SUVs with the largest boot space you can buy in 2026

With shifting market trends and consumer preferences, SUVs have become the new favourite among Indian consumers. The rising aspiration of buying a bigger car has led to the increased popularity of the SUV segment in India. While SUVs are big in size, they often compromise on their boot space. However, these 5 compact SUVs offer the largest boot space you can buy in 2026, including Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, MG Astor, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta: Personalised Offers on MG Astor Check Offers Check Offers While SUVs are big in size, they often compromise on their boot space.

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate boasts the best boot space in the entire compact SUV segment, offering a staggering 458 litres. The Elevate is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine producing a peak power output of 119.35 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed CVT transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.59 lakh.

(Also Read: 5 Electric Scooters with the Highest Range to Buy in 2026)

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra boasts a boot space of 450 litres up to the parcel tray and 622 litres if the parcel tray is removed. The Tata Sierra is one of the newest entrants in the compact SUV market. It is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 103.56 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged Hyperion engine producing 157.81 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel Kryojet engine producing 116.39 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. These engine options are offered with multiple transmission options, including a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.49 lakh.

MG Astor

MG Astor

The MG Astor boasts a boot space of 448 litres. The MG Astor is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated VTi-Tech engine producing 108.5 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual and an eight-speed CVT transmission. It boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.65 lakh.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos boasts a boot space of 447 litres. The Kia Seltos is powered by three different powertrains: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113.1 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.9 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine options are offered with multiple transmission options, including a six-speed manual transmission, an intelligent variable transmission (iVT), a six-speed intelligent manual transmission, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

(Also Read: 5 Best cars with a sunroof under ₹15 lakh in 2026)

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

One of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta boasts a boot space of 433 litres. The Hyundai Creta is powered by three different drivetrains: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113.1 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.9 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine options are offered with multiple transmission options, including a six-speed manual transmission, an intelligent variable transmission (iVT), a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.79 lakh.