5 cars I would choose for their comfortable chauffeur-driven friendly rear seats

For many urban buyers, the rear seat has become the primary place to spend time on the road rather than the driver’s seat. Traffic conditions, long commutes and rising preference for chauffeur-driven travel are shifting focus towards comfort, access and convenience in the second row. Automakers are responding with features such as reclining captain seats, improved legroom and added tech for passengers. Here are five current models that prioritise rear-seat usability across different price points:

Models like the MG WIndsor EV focus on rear-seat comfort.