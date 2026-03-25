5 cars I would choose for their comfortable chauffeur-driven friendly rear seats
These five cars stand out for rear-seat comfort, generous space and useful features that make chauffeur-driven travel easier across segments.
For many urban buyers, the rear seat has become the primary place to spend time on the road rather than the driver’s seat. Traffic conditions, long commutes and rising preference for chauffeur-driven travel are shifting focus towards comfort, access and convenience in the second row. Automakers are responding with features such as reclining captain seats, improved legroom and added tech for passengers. Here are five current models that prioritise rear-seat usability across different price points:
1. Kia Carens Clavis
The Kia Carens Clavis is priced between ₹11.08 lakh and ₹18.69 lakh. It offers 6- and 7-seat layouts, with the 6-seater featuring captain seats that slide and recline. Higher variants include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS. Engine options produce 113 bhp, 157.57 bhp and 114 bhp, giving buyers flexibility alongside cabin comfort.
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Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 18.85 - 25.67 Lakhs
Kia Carens Clavis
₹ 11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.52 - 14.47 Lakhs
Kia Carens
₹ 10.99 - 12.77 Lakhs
Honda City
₹ 11.95 - 16.07 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
2. Toyota Innova Crysta
Priced from ₹18.85 lakh to ₹25.67 lakh, the Innova Crysta remains focused on space and durability. The second row gets generous legroom, a foldable seatback table and an easy-slide front passenger seat. Its 2.4-litre diesel engine produces 148 bhp. Available in 7 and 8-seat versions, it continues to prioritise long-distance comfort.
3. MG Windsor
The MG Windsor EV starts at ₹13.99 lakh, with a battery subscription option reducing upfront cost. Its highlight is the supple ride quality and the rear seat, which reclines up to 135 degrees in the Aero-Lounge configuration. Other features include a glass roof and a 10.1-inch touchscreen. The electric motor produces 134 bhp, aligning with its comfort-focused setup.
4. Maruti Suzuki XL6
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced from ₹11.52 lakh. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing about 103 bhp. The second row gets captain seats with armrests, along with slide and recline functions. The cabin is designed for ease of use, with practical storage and a layout suited to regular chauffeur-driven usage.
5. Honda City
The Honda City starts at ₹11,95,300. Its 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 119 bhp. The sedan offers a spacious rear seat with ample knee room and a comfortable seating angle. Features such as rear AC vents and a large boot enhance usability, making it a practical option for daily chauffeur-driven travel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRyan Paul Massey
Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More