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    5 cars I would choose for their comfortable chauffeur-driven friendly rear seats

    These five cars stand out for rear-seat comfort, generous space and useful features that make chauffeur-driven travel easier across segments.

    Published on: Mar 25, 2026 4:46 PM IST
    By Ryan Paul Massey
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    For many urban buyers, the rear seat has become the primary place to spend time on the road rather than the driver’s seat. Traffic conditions, long commutes and rising preference for chauffeur-driven travel are shifting focus towards comfort, access and convenience in the second row. Automakers are responding with features such as reclining captain seats, improved legroom and added tech for passengers. Here are five current models that prioritise rear-seat usability across different price points:

    Models like the MG WIndsor EV focus on rear-seat comfort.
    Models like the MG WIndsor EV focus on rear-seat comfort.

    1. Kia Carens Clavis

    The Kia Carens Clavis is priced between 11.08 lakh and 18.69 lakh. It offers 6- and 7-seat layouts, with the 6-seater featuring captain seats that slide and recline. Higher variants include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS. Engine options produce 113 bhp, 157.57 bhp and 114 bhp, giving buyers flexibility alongside cabin comfort.

    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis

    2. Toyota Innova Crysta

    Priced from 18.85 lakh to 25.67 lakh, the Innova Crysta remains focused on space and durability. The second row gets generous legroom, a foldable seatback table and an easy-slide front passenger seat. Its 2.4-litre diesel engine produces 148 bhp. Available in 7 and 8-seat versions, it continues to prioritise long-distance comfort.

    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    3. MG Windsor

    The MG Windsor EV starts at 13.99 lakh, with a battery subscription option reducing upfront cost. Its highlight is the supple ride quality and the rear seat, which reclines up to 135 degrees in the Aero-Lounge configuration. Other features include a glass roof and a 10.1-inch touchscreen. The electric motor produces 134 bhp, aligning with its comfort-focused setup.

    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV

    4. Maruti Suzuki XL6

    The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced from 11.52 lakh. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing about 103 bhp. The second row gets captain seats with armrests, along with slide and recline functions. The cabin is designed for ease of use, with practical storage and a layout suited to regular chauffeur-driven usage.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    5. Honda City

    The Honda City starts at 11,95,300. Its 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 119 bhp. The sedan offers a spacious rear seat with ample knee room and a comfortable seating angle. Features such as rear AC vents and a large boot enhance usability, making it a practical option for daily chauffeur-driven travel.

    Honda City
    Honda City
    • Ryan Paul Massey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ryan Paul Massey

      Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More

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