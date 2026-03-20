5 cars I would choose if I had to fit two child seats at the rear
Five cars that offer the space, safety, and practicality families in India actually need, specifically to fit child seats in the rear seats.
There comes a point in every parent's life when you look at your old hatchback, measure the rear seat with a measuring tape, and quietly accept that it's time to move on. Fitting two child seats in the back is, frankly, a non-trivial exercise. The seats themselves are bulky, and the ISOFIX anchors need to be accessible.
Here are five cars I would genuinely consider if the brief were: two child seats in the back, no compromises.
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Mahindra XUV 7XO
₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 18.85 - 25.67 Lakhs
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
MG Hector Plus
₹ 17.29 - 19.49 Lakhs
MG Hector
₹ 11.99 - 18.99 Lakhs
Tata Safari
₹ 13.29 - 25.96 Lakhs
1. Toyota Innova Hycross
To start with, the Toyota Innova Hycross' rear seat is just wide. Not brochure-wide but actually wide. Two child seats go in with room to spare, and ISOFIX access is straightforward. But the thing that gets me about this SUV is the hybrid powertrain. In electric mode, this car is whisper quiet, and if you've ever experienced the horror of your infant finally falling asleep and then having to fire up the engine at a red light, you'll understand why that matters. City driving becomes a silent, gentle experience with a hybrid.
2. Mahindra XUV 7XO
India is not kind to cars, or to the children strapped into them. The Mahindra XUV 7XO absorbs bad roads with a composure that genuinely surprised me. When you're transporting younger humans who cannot regulate their own mood, a smooth ride isn't a luxury; it's the bare minimum. Along with a smooth ride on the XUV 7XO, Mahindra has also thrown in a proper ADAS suite, a massive panoramic sunroof, and one of the more premium cabins at this price. All of which together make a strong case for families.
3. MG Hector
The MG Hector's rear seat is measurably, practically wide. Two large child seats fit, and the person sitting with them isn't suffering too much. Its 14-inch touchscreen is still a statement piece at this price, and the i-SMART features are decently polished. If maximum rear-seat real estate is the brief and you don't want to cross into Innova territory on price, the Hector answers those concerns directly.
4. Tata Safari
The Tata Safari packs a five-star Global NCAP rating. In the Indian market, that's still rare, and as a parent, there's a specific peace of mind that comes from knowing the car has been tested and scored well. Six airbags standard, proper ISOFIX points, and the full safety toolkit without optioning up to an expensive variant. You buy this when safety isn't a checkbox, it's the sole reason.
5.Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos earns its spot less for the rear seat and more for everything around it. It's the most thoroughly sorted package in this price bracket, with ADAS features, a 360-degree camera, and a refined engine. The connected tech works reliably, the sunroof keeps the cabin from feeling cramped, and the overall driving experience on long trips is polished enough that the kids' tantrums would be the only thing you have to worry about. Sometimes the best family car isn't the one with the biggest seat, it's the one where everything just works, every single day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRyan Paul Massey
Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More