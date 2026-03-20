5 cars I would choose if I had to fit two child seats at the rear

Toyota Innova Hycross' hybrid MPV makes a compelling family case.

To start with, the Toyota Innova Hycross' rear seat is just wide. Not brochure-wide but actually wide. Two child seats go in with room to spare, and ISOFIX access is straightforward. But the thing that gets me about this SUV is the hybrid powertrain. In electric mode, this car is whisper quiet, and if you've ever experienced the horror of your infant finally falling asleep and then having to fire up the engine at a red light, you'll understand why that matters. City driving becomes a silent, gentle experience with a hybrid. 2. Mahindra XUV 7XO

Plush ride quality and a premium cabin.

India is not kind to cars, or to the children strapped into them. The Mahindra XUV 7XO absorbs bad roads with a composure that genuinely surprised me. When you're transporting younger humans who cannot regulate their own mood, a smooth ride isn't a luxury; it's the bare minimum. Along with a smooth ride on the XUV 7XO, Mahindra has also thrown in a proper ADAS suite, a massive panoramic sunroof, and one of the more premium cabins at this price. All of which together make a strong case for families. 3. MG Hector

Straightforward and spacious.

The MG Hector's rear seat is measurably, practically wide. Two large child seats fit, and the person sitting with them isn't suffering too much. Its 14-inch touchscreen is still a statement piece at this price, and the i-SMART features are decently polished. If maximum rear-seat real estate is the brief and you don't want to cross into Innova territory on price, the Hector answers those concerns directly. 4. Tata Safari

Five stars at Global NCAP and a full safety suite.

The Tata Safari packs a five-star Global NCAP rating. In the Indian market, that's still rare, and as a parent, there's a specific peace of mind that comes from knowing the car has been tested and scored well. Six airbags standard, proper ISOFIX points, and the full safety toolkit without optioning up to an expensive variant. You buy this when safety isn't a checkbox, it's the sole reason. 5.Kia Seltos

Well-rounded, well-built, and packed with tech that makes long family drives feel less like an endurance test.