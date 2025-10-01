5 exclusive features of Badshah's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series 2

Indian rapper Badshah has taken delivery of a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series 2, which is priced at ₹10.50 crore ex-showroom. We know that Badshah opted to get his SUV customised, so his ex-showroom cost will be higher than the standard version. Moreover, this is not his first Rolls-Royce; the musician already owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith that he bought back in 2019. While the Wraith is an uncommon purchase because of its 2-door coupe design, the Cullinan makes a lot more sense because it is a luxury SUV. Here are the top five exclusive features of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series 2. Personalised Offers on Rolls-Royce Phantom Check Offers Check Offers Rapper Badshah, with his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a glimpse of which he posted on social media.

1. Illuminated Pantheon Grille & New Lighting Design

The Series II debuts an illuminated Pantheon grille along with vertical daytime running lights and a redesigned bumper, giving it a bolder road presence when compared to the Cullinan Series 1.

2. Pillar-to-Pillar Glass Fascia with Spirit OS

Inside, the dashboard now features a full-width glass fascia that integrates the new Spirit operating system, allowing advanced digital customisation for the instrument cluster and connectivity.

3. Spirit of Ecstasy Clock Cabinet & Illuminated Dashboard

A new clock cabinet with an up-lit Spirit of Ecstasy adds to the luxury feel, while the passenger side of the dashboard includes a laser-etched illuminated “cityscape” pattern for dramatic ambient lighting.

4. Luxury Materials & Craftsmanship

The cabin introduces exclusive “Duality Twill” bamboo-based fabric with millions of fine stitches, along with unique perforated leather patterns inspired by natural elements for a truly bespoke interior.

5. Rear-Seat Connectivity and Bespoke Audio

Rear passengers get dual entertainment screens with independent streaming and Bluetooth headphone support, along with a high-end 18-speaker, 1,400-watt Bespoke Audio system that uses the car’s body as part of the acoustic chamber.

The Cullinan is slowly becoming popular among celebrities not just because it is the pinnacle of automotive opulence, but also because it is an SUV. With SUVs becoming popular, it just made sense for the luxury manufacturer to have an SUV in their lineup as well. So, back in 2018, Rolls-Royce unveiled the Cullinan. SUVs have become so popular because they are quite practical and can also tackle bad roads while keeping the occupants in luxury. So, they offer a perfect blend.