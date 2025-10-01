2025 Mahindra Thar facelift to launch soon: Key expectations

Mahindra is preparing a slew of updates to its SUV portfolio. There will be updates to the XUV700, Bolero, Bolero Neo and even to the Thar. In fact, the updated Thar was spotted at a dealership yard where several things about the facelifted model were revealed. The spy shots suggest that there will be updates to the interior as well as the exterior. Get Launch Updates on Mahindra Thar Facelift Notify me Notify me Image of the current Mahindra Thar used for representational purposes only. Mahindra will make cosmetic and few feature additions to the Thar.

Mahindra Thar facelift: Exterior

The Thar is known for its iconic design language and Mahindra will not be messing it up. Instead, there will just be minor cosmetic changes such as, there could be a new grille in the front, along with some tweaks to the bumper. The overall proportions will continue to be the same.

Mahindra Thar facelift: Detailed spec-sheet of key expectations

Category Specification Engines 1.5-litre diesel, 2.2-litre diesel, 2.0-litre turbo petrol Gearbox 6-speed manual/6-speed torque converter automatic Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive/ 4x4 Front design Tweaked grille and bumper Interior New infotainment system and steering wheel Seating 2+2 Fuel type Petrol / Diesel View All Prev Next

Mahindra Thar facelift: Interior

We are not expecting a lot of updates to the interior of the Thar. However, what the spy shots have revealed is that the centre stage of the dashboard will now be occupied by a larger touchscreen infotainment system that debuted on the Thar Roxx. We are expecting that it will come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Having said that, this infotainment system had a lot of bugs with the Thar Roxx and we hope these are now fixed. There would also be a new steering wheel on offer that will be borrowed from the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar facelift: Mechanical updates

There will be no changes to the engines of the Thar facelift. It will continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre engine is tuned for 116 bhp and 300 Nm, whereas the 2.2-litre diesel engine puts out 130 bhp and 300 Nm. The turbo petrol engine is capable of producing 150 bhp and 300 Nm, but when mated to the automatic transmission, the torque output is bumped up to 320 Nm.

Apart from this, one mechanical update that we hope is that Mahindra upgrades the hydraulic steering wheel of the Thar to an electronic one. The hydraulic steering wheel is heavy and the electronic one would help in reducing the effort by a huge margin. This would come in handy in city conditions where most of the Thars are being driven.