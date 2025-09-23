5 supercars that can cross 400 kmph top speed

The race to break speed barriers has always defined the supercar world, and in 2025, a handful of machines stand out for pushing beyond 400 km/h. These cars are marvels of engineering, blending extreme power with cutting-edge aerodynamics. Here are five record-breaking supercars that have crossed—or are capable of crossing—the 400 km/h milestone. Personalised Offers on Land Rover Discovery Sport Check Offers Check Offers Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut has a top speed of estimated 499 kmph.

YangWang U9 Xtreme – 496 km/h

China’s YangWang U9 Xtreme recently made headlines by clocking an astonishing 496.22 km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing track in Germany. Powered by a quad-motor electric setup generating 3,000 hp, it runs on BYD’s advanced 1,200-volt Blade Battery system. Limited to just 30 units, this hypercar demonstrates how EVs are redefining performance benchmarks.

SSC Tuatara – 475 km/h

The American-built SSC Tuatara recorded a verified top speed of 474.8 km/h at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Its 5.9-liter twin-turbo V8 delivers 1,750 hp on E85 fuel. Despite earlier controversy about exaggerated claims, the Tuatara has cemented its place among the fastest production cars ever tested.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut – Estimated 499 km/h

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg designed the Jesko Absolut to be the fastest car it will ever build. With a drag coefficient of just 0.278 Cd and a twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 producing 1,600 hp, simulations suggest it could reach 499 km/h. While it hasn’t yet been officially tested, its engineering leaves little doubt about its capabilities. However, it has already set a new world record for the 0–400–0 km/h acceleration and deceleration run on August 7, 2025, with a time of 25.21 seconds.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ – 490 km/h

In 2019, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ became the first production car to break the 300 mph barrier, hitting 490.484 km/h. Its 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine produces 1,577 hp, paired with a body optimised for stability at high speeds. Production models, however, are electronically limited to 440 km/h.

Rimac Nevera R – 430 km/h

The Rimac Nevera R has a top speed of 430 kmph. Powered by four independent electric motors producing over 2,100 hp, the Nevera R is not only about outright speed but also record-breaking acceleration. With an advanced 120 kWh battery pack, carbon-fiber monocoque construction, and improved aerodynamics featuring a fixed rear wing and larger diffuser, the Nevera R delivers extreme performance while maintaining road-legal status.