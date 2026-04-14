5 SUVs I would buy if I wanted the easiest ownership experience

SUVs have become the new driving force of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Over the last few years, SUVs and crossovers have witnessed a rapid surge in demand and sales numbers, shrinking the market share of hatchbacks that used to be the major driving force in the market. While buying the SUVs, the Indian consumers not only focus on the strong and bold road presence, modern features, powerful powertrain, but also on the ease of ownership experience. Maruti Suzuki Brezza is widely considered the king of hassle-free ownership.

When it comes to the ease of ownership experience, the priority remains on some key factors, including the availability of wide service networks for after-sales servicing and maintenance, the availability of parts, high reliability of the vehicle, and low maintenance costs. Some major auto OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Honda, etc., have traditionally dominated this space owing to their widespread availability of spare parts, workshops and low-cost maintenance.

If you are looking for an SUV that would offer you peace of mind by ensuring a smooth ownership experience, here are your five best options.