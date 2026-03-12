5 SUVs I would choose if my daily commute meant crawling through heavy traffic
5 SUVs ideal for heavy traffic commutes, featuring Auto Hold and easy drivability. Includes Mahindra XUV700, Tata Punch EV, Victoris, BE 6 and Hyundai Creta
For many urban drivers, the daily commute is less about distance and more about how long you spend stuck in traffic. Stop-start congestion, long signals and crawling queues can quickly become tiring, especially when you constantly need to keep your foot on the brake pedal.
That is where Auto Hold becomes a surprisingly useful feature. Usually paired with an electronic parking brake, Auto Hold keeps the car stationary once it comes to a stop. This means the driver can take their foot off the brake while waiting at a signal or when the traffic is not moving. When the accelerator is pressed, the car moves again automatically.
It may sound like a small convenience feature, but when you spend an hour every day in bumper-to-bumper traffic, it can make commuting noticeably less stressful. With that in mind, here are five SUVs I would choose if my daily commute meant crawling through heavy traffic.
The Mahindra XUV 7X0 is one of those SUVs that manages to combine size with surprisingly easy drivability. The steering is light enough for city use, while the automatic gearbox options make stop-start driving far smoother.
Higher variants also feature an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, which becomes particularly helpful in slow moving traffic. Instead of constantly pressing the brake pedal at signals or in queues, the system keeps the SUV stationary until you press the accelerator again.
The XUV 7X0 also offers a spacious cabin, comfortable seats and a premium feature list, which makes spending time in traffic a little easier.
Price: ₹13.66 lakh to ₹24.92 lakh (ex showroom)
Electric SUVs are naturally well suited for city driving, and the Tata Punch EV fits that role well. Its compact footprint makes it easy to manoeuvre through crowded streets, while the electric motor delivers smooth and instant acceleration in stop start traffic.
The Punch EV also comes with an electronic parking brake and Auto Hold, adding convenience during long signal waits.
Another advantage of the EV is how effortless it feels at low speeds. There is no gear shifting and the power delivery is smooth, which makes crawling traffic far less irritating.
Price: ₹9.69 lakh to ₹12.59 lakh (ex showroom)
The flagship vehicle for the Arena line of dealerships of the Maruti Suzuki is the Victoris. It comes with the auto hold feature as well as a strong hybrid powertrain to boost the fuel efficiency. So, it makes a lot of sense for commutes which require going through a lot of traffic.
At low speeds and in slow traffic, the hybrid system can run on electric power alone. This not only improves efficiency but also makes the driving experience smoother and quieter during stop start conditions.
The SUV is also easy to drive thanks to light steering and a comfortable ride setup, which works well on crowded city roads.
Price: ₹10.50 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex showroom)
Mahindra’s BE 6 represents the brand’s new generation of electric SUVs and brings with it a range of modern convenience features.
Among them is Auto Hold paired with an electronic parking brake, which makes urban commuting easier. In heavy traffic, the system allows the driver to relax at signals without keeping pressure on the brake pedal.
Being a dedicated electric SUV, the BE 6 also delivers smooth acceleration and silent operation, both of which suit stop start city driving very well. The fun to drive character is just a cherry on top when those choked roads open up.
Price: ₹18.90 lakh to ₹28.49 lakh (ex showroom)
The Hyundai Creta continues to be one of the most comfortable SUVs for everyday driving in India. Its smooth automatic gearbox options, light steering and well tuned suspension make it particularly friendly for city use.
Higher trims of the Creta feature an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, which proves especially useful when dealing with bumper-to-bumper congestion. Instead of holding the brake at every signal, the system keeps the SUV stationary until you accelerate again.
The Creta’s well equipped cabin also helps reduce commute fatigue, with features such as ventilated seats, large displays and a refined driving experience.
Price: ₹10.79 lakh to ₹20.20 lakh (ex showroom)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More