5 SUVs I would choose if my daily commute meant crawling through heavy traffic

The Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 Diesel AT carries the same updated front design as higher trims, keeping visual differences minimal

The Mahindra XUV 7X0 is one of those SUVs that manages to combine size with surprisingly easy drivability. The steering is light enough for city use, while the automatic gearbox options make stop-start driving far smoother. Higher variants also feature an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, which becomes particularly helpful in slow moving traffic. Instead of constantly pressing the brake pedal at signals or in queues, the system keeps the SUV stationary until you press the accelerator again. The XUV 7X0 also offers a spacious cabin, comfortable seats and a premium feature list, which makes spending time in traffic a little easier. Price: ₹13.66 lakh to ₹24.92 lakh (ex showroom) Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV supports 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling 20–80% in 26 minutes.

Electric SUVs are naturally well suited for city driving, and the Tata Punch EV fits that role well. Its compact footprint makes it easy to manoeuvre through crowded streets, while the electric motor delivers smooth and instant acceleration in stop start traffic. The Punch EV also comes with an electronic parking brake and Auto Hold, adding convenience during long signal waits. Another advantage of the EV is how effortless it feels at low speeds. There is no gear shifting and the power delivery is smooth, which makes crawling traffic far less irritating. Price: ₹9.69 lakh to ₹12.59 lakh (ex showroom) Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Victoris is offered with a mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain. (HT)

The flagship vehicle for the Arena line of dealerships of the Maruti Suzuki is the Victoris. It comes with the auto hold feature as well as a strong hybrid powertrain to boost the fuel efficiency. So, it makes a lot of sense for commutes which require going through a lot of traffic. At low speeds and in slow traffic, the hybrid system can run on electric power alone. This not only improves efficiency but also makes the driving experience smoother and quieter during stop start conditions. The SUV is also easy to drive thanks to light steering and a comfortable ride setup, which works well on crowded city roads. Price: ₹10.50 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex showroom) Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6 on display at a dealership.

Mahindra’s BE 6 represents the brand’s new generation of electric SUVs and brings with it a range of modern convenience features. Among them is Auto Hold paired with an electronic parking brake, which makes urban commuting easier. In heavy traffic, the system allows the driver to relax at signals without keeping pressure on the brake pedal. Being a dedicated electric SUV, the BE 6 also delivers smooth acceleration and silent operation, both of which suit stop start city driving very well. The fun to drive character is just a cherry on top when those choked roads open up. Price: ₹18.90 lakh to ₹28.49 lakh (ex showroom) Hyundai Creta

The Creta is offered with three engine options.